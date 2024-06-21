Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan checks in to Fort William hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan checks in to Fort William hotel

Assistant Manager Keri Sansom revealed staff didn't realise they were speaking to a Hollywood actor at first.

By Ross Hempseed
Jamie Dornan posing with staff at The Garrison Hotel in Fort William. Image: The Garrison Hotel.
Jamie Dornan posing with staff at The Garrison Hotel in Fort William. Image: The Garrison Hotel.

Staff at a Fort William hotel have told of their surprise after Hollywood hunk Jamie Dornan checked in this week.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor, 42, is currently on location in the Highlands, filming scenes for new drama The Undertow.

After being spotted on Mull and in Sutherland, he popped up in Fort William earlier this week – staying at The Garrison Hotel.

Keri Sansom, Assistant Hotel Manager, told The P&J that the receptionists didn’t realise who he was when checking him in.

John Norman and Jamie Dornan on the Isle of Mull.
John Norman and Jamie Dornan on the Isle of Mull. Image: John Norman.

She said: “We were delighted when we realised he was staying here – we did not realise until he came for breakfast

“Even when he checked in, the girls checking him in never clicked it was him and were chatting away to him thinking he was just another guest!”

On hearing his northern Irish accent and seeing his surname, they finally realised they were in the presence of a Hollywood star.

Keri added: “He was really polite and down to earth.

“During breakfast service all three front of house staff offered more tea or coffee finding excuses to talk to him.

“He must have felt bad saying no so ended up with three lattes sitting on his table!

“He ended up checking out early as they finished filming what they were doing in the area.

“Safe to say we were gutted to see him go.”

Hollywood actor tours Highlands delighting locals

He posed for a picture alongside three staff members in a black jumper, navy joggers and black hat.

The Garrison Hotel later shared the photo on Facebook, writing: “It’s not every day we have Mr Christian Grey down for breakfast with us at the Garrison.

“We were delighted to have Jamie Dornan stay with us the past few days whilst he was filming a new Netflix series in the area!”

Filming for The Undertow continues, however where in the Highlands Mr Dornan will appear next remains a mystery.

The Netflix show is a remake of a Norwegian crime drama called Twin.

In the series, Dornan plays identical twins Adam and Lee.

The cast also includes Glaswegian actors Ian De Caestecker and Gary Lewis.

