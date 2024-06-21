Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan checks in to Fort William hotel

Staff at a Fort William hotel have told of their surprise after Hollywood hunk Jamie Dornan checked in this week.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor, 42, is currently on location in the Highlands, filming scenes for new drama The Undertow.

After being spotted on Mull and in Sutherland, he popped up in Fort William earlier this week – staying at The Garrison Hotel.

Keri Sansom, Assistant Hotel Manager, told The P&J that the receptionists didn’t realise who he was when checking him in.

She said: “We were delighted when we realised he was staying here – we did not realise until he came for breakfast

“Even when he checked in, the girls checking him in never clicked it was him and were chatting away to him thinking he was just another guest!”

On hearing his northern Irish accent and seeing his surname, they finally realised they were in the presence of a Hollywood star.

Keri added: “He was really polite and down to earth.

“During breakfast service all three front of house staff offered more tea or coffee finding excuses to talk to him.

“He must have felt bad saying no so ended up with three lattes sitting on his table!

“He ended up checking out early as they finished filming what they were doing in the area.

“Safe to say we were gutted to see him go.”

Hollywood actor tours Highlands delighting locals

He posed for a picture alongside three staff members in a black jumper, navy joggers and black hat.

The Garrison Hotel later shared the photo on Facebook, writing: “It’s not every day we have Mr Christian Grey down for breakfast with us at the Garrison.

“We were delighted to have Jamie Dornan stay with us the past few days whilst he was filming a new Netflix series in the area!”

Filming for The Undertow continues, however where in the Highlands Mr Dornan will appear next remains a mystery.

The Netflix show is a remake of a Norwegian crime drama called Twin.

In the series, Dornan plays identical twins Adam and Lee.

The cast also includes Glaswegian actors Ian De Caestecker and Gary Lewis.