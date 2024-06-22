A82 closed near Glencoe following one-vehicle crash

The A82 is currently closed in both directions following a one-vehicle crash near Glencoe.

The road is closed between Altnafeadh and Glencoe after a crash took place around 1:46pm today, Saturday, June 22.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

Drivers have been advised to use an alternative route and expect delays.

Traffic Scotland’s Twitter reads: “#A82 Glencoe – Altnafeadh #A82 both directions is currently CLOSED due to a vehicle collision.

“Emergency services are on scene.

“Please use alternative routes where possible and take care on approach.”

It is unknown whether there are any injuries.

Police Scotland’s Facebook reads: “The A82 is closed near the Kings House Hotel, Glencoe, following a report of a one vehicle crash around 12.25pm on Saturday, 22 June.

“Emergency services are in attendance and road users are asked to avoid the area.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

