Captain Eddie’s Tobermory trips span 50 summers and a lifetime of adventures

For the last 50 summers, sailor Eddie Rebbeck has made an annual journey from his home in Northern Ireland across the Irish Sea to Tobermory on Mull.

Over the years Eddie, 75, has built friendships and has “more fun than many have in a lifetime”.

As he marks his 50th trip, without his regular companion “first mate” Jimmy McCune – but with nephews Mark and Andy, his trips navigate the history of the region, and the wonderful characters he has met.

Every year, Eddie sails across the Irish Sea from Strangford Lough, Northern Ireland to Tobermory, Isle of Mull, the Isle of Rona and the surrounding islands.

Lasting friendships in Tobermory

Over the years he has made lasting friendships, even battling through storms and rough seas while exploring remote locations.

He has enjoyed trips with his brothers, wife Brenda, Michael Magill and many friends from Northern Ireland.

When The Press and Journal caught up with Eddie, he was surprised his daughter Aimee had been in touch with the newspaper.

But a gin and tonic aboard his yacht the Drommedaris in Oban Bay loosened Captain Eddie’s memories.

His adventures have included near-misses after he was caught in a practice bombing raid, and nights out in his beloved Mishnish pub.

His love of yachting began aboard an 80ft sailing boat The Pinta at Gourdonstoun, the school’s training vessel for pupils.

Eddie, a school-aged peer of the then Prince Charles, describes how much fun the boys all had together during their “character education” sail training week.

“I was at school with, as we knew him, Prince Charles. He was a very nice fellow. I can’t say the prince was on that first trip – but he too shared a love of sailing.

Sailing in Eddie’s blood

Eddie is the grandson of Sir Frederick Rebbeck and the son of Dr Denis Rebbeck, both managing director and chairman of the famous Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast.

Harland and Wolff was the company that built the Titanic.

Eddie continues the family’s maritime tradition, it is in his late father’s yacht he sails.

“In 1975 we decided to take dad’s yacht to Scotland We sailed from Strangford Lough in July,” he said.

“The month is the holiday fortnight in Northern Ireland similar to the Glasgow fair.

“We left Ireland and went to Port Patrick and called in at Crinan to go through the canal.

“We met a nice fellow in Crinan and followed him to Tobermory.”

Captain Eddie logs Tobermory trips

The reason Eddie can be so clear on an event that happened some 49 years ago, is he has log books of his travels that date back to that time.

“Tobermory has been the destination ever since, we have been there every single year,” Eddie said.

“My favourite times have been in and around Tobermory.”

Since 1980, and for many years, Eddie sailed with his friend Jimmy McCune.

Joining him this year were his two nephews – Andrew, who has the nickname Android, and Mark – Markcovich.

The marine caravan

Asked about his favourite place in Tobermory, Eddie is quick to say “The Mishnish”, a well-known pub in one of the coloured buildings near the pier.

He said: “I have a lifelong friend in Robert MacLeod and I look forward to seeing him every year. We have had some fun over the last 50 years.

“I also knew his dad, the musician Bobby MacLeod. I got to know them through a group of five women who were in Tobermory at the same time as us. They called themselves the Mullgazelles.

“They were there to have a ball, and we would often join them on their adventures.”

Eddie says that he looks upon his yacht as a “marine caravan”, using it as a moving place to stay for his annual trip.

He said: “I love cooking our food on the yacht and then heading into Tobermory, Rona or wherever we stop.

“It has been a lifetime of adventures.”