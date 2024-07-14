Captain Eddie’s Tobermory trips span 50 summers and a lifetime of adventures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Captain Eddie’s Tobermory trips span 50 summers and a lifetime of adventures

Eddie Rebbeck reveals what he loves about Mull as he makes his milestone journey.

Eddie Rebbeck has plenty stories to tell.
Eddie Rebbeck has plenty stories to tell. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

For the last 50 summers, sailor Eddie Rebbeck has made an annual journey from his home in Northern Ireland across the Irish Sea to Tobermory on Mull.

Over the years Eddie, 75, has built friendships and has “more fun than many have in a lifetime”.

As he marks his 50th trip, without his regular companion “first mate” Jimmy McCune – but with nephews Mark and Andy, his trips navigate the history of the region, and the wonderful characters he has met.

Eddie Rebbeck with nephews Andy and Mark.
Eddie Rebbeck with nephews Andy and Mark. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Every year, Eddie sails across the Irish Sea from Strangford Lough, Northern Ireland to Tobermory, Isle of Mull, the Isle of Rona and the surrounding islands.

Lasting friendships in Tobermory

Over the years he has made lasting friendships, even battling through storms and rough seas while exploring remote locations.

He has enjoyed trips with his brothers, wife Brenda, Michael Magill and many friends from Northern Ireland.

When The Press and Journal caught up with Eddie, he was surprised his daughter Aimee had been in touch with the newspaper.

But a gin and tonic aboard his yacht the Drommedaris in Oban Bay loosened Captain Eddie’s memories.

One of the log books on Eddie Rebbeck’s yacht. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

His adventures have included near-misses after he was caught in a practice bombing raid, and nights out in his beloved Mishnish pub.

His love of yachting began aboard an 80ft sailing boat The Pinta at Gourdonstoun, the school’s training vessel for pupils.

Eddie, a school-aged peer of the then Prince Charles, describes how much fun the boys all had together during their “character education” sail training week.

“I was at school with, as we knew him, Prince Charles. He was a very nice fellow. I can’t say the prince was on that first trip – but he too shared a love of sailing.

Sailing in Eddie’s blood

Eddie Rebbeck aboard his yacht with a log book of his journies to Scotland.
Eddie Rebbeck aboard his yacht with a log book of his journies to Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Eddie is the grandson of Sir Frederick Rebbeck and the son of Dr Denis Rebbeck, both managing director and chairman of the famous Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast.

Harland and Wolff was the company that built the Titanic.

Eddie continues the family’s maritime tradition, it is in his late father’s yacht he sails.

“In 1975 we decided to take dad’s yacht to Scotland We sailed from Strangford Lough in July,” he said.

“The month is the holiday fortnight in Northern Ireland similar to the Glasgow fair.

“We left Ireland and went to Port Patrick and called in at Crinan to go through the canal.

“We met a nice fellow in Crinan and followed him to Tobermory.”

Captain Eddie logs Tobermory trips

The reason Eddie can be so clear on an event that happened some 49 years ago, is he has log books of his travels that date back to that time.

“Tobermory has been the destination ever since, we have been there every single year,” Eddie said.

“My favourite times have been in and around Tobermory.”

Since 1980, and for many years, Eddie sailed with his friend Jimmy McCune.

Joining him this year were his two nephews – Andrew, who has the nickname Android, and Mark – Markcovich.

Eddie Rebbeck with his wife Brenda on board Drommedaris.
Eddie Rebbeck with his wife Brenda on board Drommedaris in 1975. Image: Supplied.
Eddie Rebbeck on Drommedaris in 1975. Scotland. Image: Supplied.
Eddie Rebbeck on Drommedaris in 1975. Supplied by Aimee Rebbeck.
Frequent crew members, Jim McCune and Michael Magill, on Drommedaris Annual Scotland cruise.
Frequent crew members, Jim McCune and Michael Magill, on Drommedaris Annual Scotland cruise. Image: Supplied.

The marine caravan

Asked about his favourite place in Tobermory, Eddie is quick to say “The Mishnish”, a well-known pub in one of the coloured buildings near the pier.

He said: “I have a lifelong friend in Robert MacLeod and I look forward to seeing him every year. We have had some fun over the last 50 years.

“I also knew his dad, the musician Bobby MacLeod. I got to know them through a group of five women who were in Tobermory at the same time as us. They called themselves the Mullgazelles.

“They were there to have a ball, and we would often join them on their adventures.”

Drommedaris in Puldoran at sunset, 2007. Puldoran.
Drommedaris in Puldoran at sunset, 2007. Image; Supplied.

Eddie says that he looks upon his yacht as a “marine caravan”, using it as a moving place to stay for his annual trip.

He said: “I love cooking our food on the yacht and then heading into Tobermory, Rona or wherever we stop.

“It has been a lifetime of adventures.”

