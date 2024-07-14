Highland League: Transfers and friendlies latest as Brora Rangers sign Craig MacKenzie and Kyle MacLeod joins Forres Mechanics on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League: Transfers and friendlies latest as Brora Rangers sign Craig MacKenzie and Kyle MacLeod joins Forres Mechanics on loan

We round-up the latest transfer news and friendlies involving Highland League teams.

By Callum Law
Kyle MacLeod, left, has joined Forres Mechanics on loan from Brora Rangers and Craig MacKenzie, right, has moved to Brora Rangers from Forres Mechanics on a permanent basis.
Kyle MacLeod, left, has joined Forres Mechanics on loan from Brora Rangers and Craig MacKenzie, right, has moved to Brora Rangers from Forres Mechanics on a permanent basis.

Brora Rangers have signed Craig MacKenzie from Forres Mechanics with Kyle MacLeod moving in the other direction on a season-long loan.

Former Strathspey Thistle midfielder MacKenzie, 21, joins the Cattachs on a three-year deal after two seasons with the Can-Cans.

Striker MacLeod, 29, is in his second spell with Brora after rejoining from Buckie Thistle last August, but will spend the 2024-24 campaign at Mosset Park.

Although disappointed to lose MacKenzie, Forres manager Steven MacDonald is pleased to add MacLeod to his squad.

He said: “We’re delighted to get Kyle in because he gives us something that we don’t have.

“He’s a physical player, he’s vastly-experienced and he’s a proven goalscorer at Highland League level.

“On the flip side we’re all disappointed that Craig has moved on. In his time with Forres Craig has been a pleasure to coach and have at the club.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.

“We tried everything to keep Craig, but this is football, we don’t want to lose our best players but it’s not unique to Forres Mechanics.

“Buckie are the Highland League champions and lost two of their best players in Jack Murray and Max Barry this summer.

“At every level of football players will move because they feel they can progress somewhere else or they want to go to a higher division.”

On recruiting MacKenzie, Brora boss Steven Mackay said: “I’ve admired Craig from afar for a number of seasons so I am really pleased to finally get him.

“He’s a midfielder that can create and score goals and has played a lot of games in the Highland League despite only being 21.

“I’m looking forward to see him in a Brora shirt.”

New deals for duo

Meanwhile, Forres have secured striker Shaun Morrison, 20, and 22-year-old midfielder Thomas Brady on contract extensions until the summer of 2026.

MacDonald added: “Shaun and Thomas are progressing season after season and it’s good that they’re committed to the club.

“Their best years are still ahead of them, we’ve got a lot of good young players at the club and we want to keep them.”

Martin Maclean scored on his final Brora Rangers appearance.

On the pitch the Can-Cans beat Nairn St Ninian 2-1 on Saturday at Showfield Park. Kyle MacLeod and a trialist scored for Forres with Robbie Lean netting for Nairn.

Jordan MacRae grabbed five goals as Brora Rangers beat a Lewis and Harris Select 9-1 in Stornoway.

Martin Maclean converted a penalty on his final Cattachs appearance with Andrew Macrae, Tony Dingwall and James Wallace also on target, Angus MacDonald scored for the islanders.

Friendly action

Huntly’s new loan signing from Peterhead, winger Arran Smith, featured as a sub in their 3-0 loss to an Aberdeen XI at Christie Park. Adam Emslie netted twice for the Dons with Alfie Bavidge getting the other.

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Ross County, Motherwell and Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs featured for Banks o’ Dee as a trialist in their 3-1 reverse to Kirriemuir Thistle at Westview Park.

Andy Hunter had put the Aberdeen side ahead but their Midlands League opponents responded to triumph.

Clachnacuddin beat Dufftown 4-1 at Westburn Park. Player-manager Conor Gethins bagged a brace for the Lilywhites with Scott Davidson and Jack Mackay also on target. Shaun Cameron netted a consolation for the home side.

Conor Gethins was on target for Clach.

Player-manager Garry Wood, Jaydan Bradford, Michael Watson, Harry Noble and Jamie MacLellan scored in Deveronvale’s 5-2 win against Longside at Princess Royal Park.

Formartine United lost 1-0 to Lochee United at Thomson Park. Fraserburgh defeated Hermes 5-0 at Bellslea courtesy of a double from Scott Barbour and strikes from Jamie Beagrie, Connor Wood and Sean Butcher.

Cole Anderson notched a brace as Inverurie Locos lost 3-2 to East Craigie at Harlaw Park.

Keith beat Sunnybank 5-1 at Kynoch Park with Michael Taylor, Matthew Tough, Michael Ironside, Connor Killoh and Jake Stewart finding the net.

Jake Stewart, right, scored for Keith.

Lossiemouth retained the Lossiemouth Challenge Trophy by beating Junior neighbours Lossiemouth United 3-0 at Grant Park. Brandon Hutcheson and Brodie Christie (2) got the goals.

Nairn County lost 3-2 to Cumbernauld Colts at Broadwood, Ben Barron and Matthew Wright scored for the Wee County.

Mackenzie Taylor’s brace had Rothie Rovers 2-0 up against Turriff United, but two late goals from Timi Fatona meant the sides finished level.

