The seven spots kids can eat for free on the North Coast 500 this summer

Families touring the North Coast 500 will be able to feed their little ones for free this summer as part of a new initiative.

Highland Coast Hotels has announced that families will pay nothing for kids aged up to eight at each of its seven hotels along the route.

The menu is available to all local families and day trippers, as well as overnight guests until August 31.

The locations are dotted around the iconic coastal route, including Inverness, Dornoch, Brora, Tongue, Kylesku and Plockton.

Billy and Minette McKechnie, who run the Royal Marine Hotel in Brora, say they understand how important it is for families to make day trips and holiday “a little bit more affordable”.

Great way to make the NC500 trip ‘more affordable’

Billy and Minette are the proud parents of seven-year-old Zara and eight-year-old Daniella.

Minette said: “As a mother, I think ‘Kids Eat Free’ initiatives like this are a great way to make family day trips, staycations and holidays a little bit more affordable and hassle-free.

“We’ve carefully selected a choice of hot, homemade lunches and evening meals that are sure to be a big hit with our junior guests and their families at each of our seven Highland hotels.

“Our free menu is available during lunch and dinner service is designed to help provide our mini travellers with all the fuel they need to enjoy their four-wheel adventure around the North Coast 500 throughout the summer.”

In addition, the hotel chain says that local families with Highland Coast Community Cards will continue to benefit from 30% off drinks in the restaurants and bars.

The seven hotels included are –

Kylesku Hotel

Newton Lodge

Tongue Hotel

Plockton Inn

Royal Golf Hotel Dornoch

Royal Marine Hotel Brora

Lochardil House in Inverness.

For more information on Highland Coast Hotels and its new initiative, visit their website.