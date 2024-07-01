The seven spots kids can eat for free on the North Coast 500 this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The seven spots kids can eat for free on the North Coast 500 this summer

Hotel owners say they want to help families make day trips and holidays "more affordable and hassle-free".

By Ena Saracevic
We reveal the seven spots kids can eat for free on the iconic NC500. Image: Shutterstock
We reveal the seven spots kids can eat for free on the iconic NC500. Image: Shutterstock

Families touring the North Coast 500 will be able to feed their little ones for free this summer as part of a new initiative.

Highland Coast Hotels has announced that families will pay nothing for kids aged up to eight at each of its seven hotels along the route.

The menu is available to all local families and day trippers, as well as overnight guests until August 31.

The locations are dotted around the iconic coastal route, including Inverness, Dornoch, Brora, Tongue, Kylesku and Plockton.

Billy and Minette McKechnie, who run the Royal Marine Hotel in Brora, say they understand how important it is for families to make day trips and holiday “a little bit more affordable”.

Children looking at menus in a restaurant
There’s a large selection of meals on the menu this summer. Image: Highland Costal Hotels

Great way to make the NC500 trip ‘more affordable’

Billy and Minette are the proud parents of seven-year-old Zara and eight-year-old Daniella.

Minette said: “As a mother, I think ‘Kids Eat Free’ initiatives like this are a great way to make family day trips, staycations and holidays a little bit more affordable and hassle-free.

“We’ve carefully selected a choice of hot, homemade lunches and evening meals that are sure to be a big hit with our junior guests and their families at each of our seven Highland hotels.

“Our free menu is available during lunch and dinner service is designed to help provide our mini travellers with all the fuel they need to enjoy their four-wheel adventure around the North Coast 500 throughout the summer.”

Royal Marine Hotel is one of seven hotels offering the free meals. Image: Highland Coast Hotels

In addition, the hotel chain says that local families with Highland Coast Community Cards will continue to benefit from 30% off drinks in the restaurants and bars.

The seven hotels included are –

  • Kylesku Hotel
  • Newton Lodge
  • Tongue Hotel
  • Plockton Inn
  • Royal Golf Hotel Dornoch
  • Royal Marine Hotel Brora
  • Lochardil House in Inverness.

For more information on Highland Coast Hotels and its new initiative, visit their website.

