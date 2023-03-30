Rap for Mo Dhachaidh! Highland pensioner drops a beat on 85th birthday to campaign for care home

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A retired social worker is calling for improved support for pensioners in the Highlands as she performs a rap on her birthday.

Jill Beavitt, from the Scoraig peninsula near Ullapool, celebrated her 85th birthday today surrounded by friends, family and neighbours.

Instead of gifts, the pensioner opted to use the day to improve the lives of others in the region by performing a rap she wrote.

She was joined by seven local supporters at Ullapool Village Hall this afternoon to recite the 75-second rap in support of Mo Dhachaidh.

Her performance was captured on video, which has since been uploaded to YouTube.

Mrs Beavitt is hoping to go viral to help raise awareness of the challenges of elderly care in the north.

She was inspired to compose the rap after attending a community meeting about the closure of the local nursing care home Mo Dhachaidh, which is Gaelic for “my home”.

More than 50 people turned out to the meeting in Ullapool on Sunday to discuss what action might be taken to save the home.

Ullapool resident Tim Gauntlett previously worked in a hospice in the area.

As Sunday’s meeting ended, Mr Gauntlett called out “we want to die with dignity”.

He is calling for a model to be put in place to ensure support is available to people in their time of need.

Petition against Mo Dhachaidh closure

Parklands Care Homes shocked the community when they announced plans to close Mo Dhachaidh care home on April 23.

Situated on North Road, the care facility can cater to the needs of 19 residents.

In August last year, Parklands acquired the home, becoming the firm’s 10th property in the north and north-east.

However, after just five months at the helm, the owners announced plans to close the home for good.

Officials said the decision was taken despite their “best efforts to ensure its long-term future.”

The decision was criticised by furious local residents, sparking the launch of a petition calling for the nursing home to be restored.

A total of 809 people have so far signed the petition.

Alternative accommodation is now being secured for the 14 residents living at the property.

In a statement, posted on their website, Ron Taylor, managing director of Parklands Care Homes, said closing care facilities is never an easy feat.

He said: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly; in 30 years as a care provider, it is the most difficult decision we have ever had to take.”