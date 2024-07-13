Man and woman in hospital following Easter Ross crash near A9

A 41-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were taken to hospital after a crash in Easter Ross yesterday.

The two-vehicle collision took place on Clay of Allan Road, around half a mile from Arabella and near the A9, on the evening of Friday, July 12.

Firefighters were the first to arrive at the scene of the crash after receiving a call at 5:55pm.

A spokesman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a crash near the A9 at 5:55pm and sent two appliances to the scene.

“We left the scene at 8:28pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45pm on Friday, 12 July, 2024 we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Clay of Allan Road, approximately half a mile from Arabella.

“Emergency services attended and an 41-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”