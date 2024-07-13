Man and woman in hospital following Easter Ross crash near A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man and woman in hospital following Easter Ross crash near A9

Police, emergency services and firefighters were called to the scene on the evening of Friday, July 12.

By Alberto Lejarraga
DA 41-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were taken to hospital after the crash

A 41-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were taken to hospital after a crash in Easter Ross yesterday.

The two-vehicle collision took place on Clay of Allan Road, around half a mile from Arabella and near the A9, on the evening of Friday, July 12.

Firefighters were the first to arrive at the scene of the crash after receiving a call at 5:55pm.

A spokesman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a crash near the A9 at 5:55pm and sent two appliances to the scene.

“We left the scene at 8:28pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45pm on Friday, 12 July, 2024 we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Clay of Allan Road, approximately half a mile from Arabella.

“Emergency services attended and an 41-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

