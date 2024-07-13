Don Cowie says Ross County must share goalscoring burden after strikers get off mark in win over Stranraer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie says Ross County must share goalscoring burden after strikers get off mark in win over Stranraer

Jordan White's double and an Eamonn Brophy header helped the Staggies record a 3-1 win at Stair Park in their opening Premier Sports Cup match.

By Andy Skinner
Jordan White celebrates his opener against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Jordan White celebrates his opener against Stranraer. Image: SNS

Ross County started off their Premier Sports Cup group campaign with a 3-1 victory over Stranraer at Stair Park.

County made the perfect start against their League Two opponents through Jordan White’s goal inside the opening five minutes, with the forward adding a second goal later in the first half.

Stranraer substitute Deryn Lang briefly halved the deficit, but Eamonn Brophy quickly added a third to get the Dingwall side off to a winning start.

The Staggies will face sterner tests in Group H, when they face Championship sides Raith Rovers and Hamilton Accies back-to-back, before finishing the section at home to Stirling Albion.

County manager Don Cowie is encouraged with the way his side is building up however, after friendly victories over Highland League sides Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Cowie said: “It’s all about winning the game, and that’s what we have done.

“In the first half I thought we were good. We were sloppy in the second half at times, but it’s still really early.

“Jordan took his two goals really well, and I’m delighted for Eamonn to get a goal too.

“It gives them that confidence of hitting the back of the net. We could have been a bit more clinical, but overall it’s good they are scoring goals.

“We need to replace the goals we have lost, but it’s not just up to those two. We have got other players as well, such as Ronan Hale who was not involved.

Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy were both on the scoresheet against Stranraer. Image: SNS

“It’s then about the midfielders chipping in with goals as well.”

Cowie handed competitive debuts to three of his summer signings, with Jack Hamilton, Akil Wright and Ricki Lamie in from the start.

There was also a first senior Staggies outing for teenager Andrew Macleod, which came as reward for his impressive performances in pre-season.

Max Sheaf and Will Nightingale were sidelined through injury, along with Connor Randall who was unavailable, with White captaining the side.

Newly-signed forward Ronan Hale will travel from Northern Ireland on Sunday, before joining up with his new team-mates next week.

Akil Wright in action for Ross County against Stranraer. Image: SNS

It was the second successive season in which County kicked off their campaign with the 538-mile round trip to Stair Park, with the Staggies eager for something similar to their 5-1 triumph 12 months ago.

Goalkeeper Hamilton was called into action inside the opening 90 seconds however, making a comfortable save to hold on to Grant Gallagher’s free-kick.

It took the Staggies just five minutes to get on the scoresheet when a lovely ball over the top from Scott Allardice was inch-perfect for the run of White, who ran in on goal before clipping past Harry Broun.

There was little goalmouth action in the subsequent minutes, with Hamilton having to be out sharply on 29 minutes to thwart Ryan Edgar who was looking to latch on to Tomas Brindley’s through ball.

Jordan White opens the scoring against Stranraer. Image: SNS

Allardice was involved once again for County’s second goal on 32 minutes. His crossfield pass found James Brown, who picked out White to plant a downward header beyond the reach of Broun.

The visitors pushed for a third before the interval, with Josh Reid’s free-kick narrowly evading the head of Brophy.

The Blues applied pressure at the start of the second half, without the Staggies looking in danger of relinquishing their two-goal advantage.

Cowie made his first changes on the hour mark, with Wright and Allardice making way for Michee Efete and Charlie Telfer.

Charlie Telfer in action against Stranraer. Image: SNS

The Staggies were close to making it three shortly afterwards, when a lofted Brown delivery was deflected on to the crossbar.

Hamilton was forced into action again when Thomas Orr pulled back for fellow substitute Dean Hawkshaw, but his low effort was straight at the Staggies goalkeeper.

Cowie continued to rotate, with Jamie Williamson and George Harmon introduced in place of Macleod and Reid.

Brophy saw an effort cleared off the line with 14 minutes remaining, with Williamson unable to latch on to the forward’s attempted cross when the ball returned to him.

Andrew Macleod in action against Stranraer. Image: SNS

Stranraer threatened to set up a tense finish on 81 minutes when substitute Lang went through on goal before lifting a neat finish over the onrushing Hamilton.

County restored their two-goal cushion just seconds later however, with Brophy getting a faint touch on a Brown delivery to steer the ball home and round off the scoring.

Player Ratings

STRANRAER (4-1-4-1): Broun 6; McIntosh 6, Ross 7, Cummins 6, Brindley 6; Gallagher 6; Russell 6 (Lang 71), McKnight 6 (Ecrepont 71), Dunlop 7 (Hawkshaw 59), Grant 6 (McQueen 71); Edgar 6 (Orr 59).

Subs not used: Pazikas, Adam, Lang.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Hamilton 6; Wright 6 (Efete 60) Lamie 7, Leak 6; Brown 7, Loturi 6 (Samuel 79), Allardice 8 (Telfer 60), Reid 7 (Harmon 70); Macleod 7 (Williamson 70); Brophy 6, White 8.

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Smith, Ross, Ewan.

Referee: Lloyd Wilson
Attendance: 515
Man of the Match: Scott Allardice

Conversation