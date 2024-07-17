Person airlifted to hospital following Grantown incident

A person has been airlifted to hospital following an incident in Grantown.

Emergency services were called to the Highland town shortly after 4am this morning.

Two ambulances and an air ambulance were tasked to the scene.

Local residents captured footage of the helicopter landing on the grass at Magregor Avenue before taking off.

One person was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for further treatment.

The nature of the incident is unknown at this time.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 0431 hours today to attend an incident in Grantown.

“We dispatched two ambulances and air ambulance to the scene. We airlifted one patient to Raigmore Hospital.”

