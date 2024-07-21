Female walker airlifted to hospital after fall on Ardnamurchan peninsula

A female walker has been airlifted to hospital after falling on the Ardnamurchan peninsula.

The woman was walking along the coastal path between Portuairk and Sanna Bay when she suffered a fall shortly before 3pm.

The alarm was raised to HM Coastguard at around 2.44pm today.

Coastguard teams from Salen and Kilchoan were called to the scene – which forms part of the Ardnamurchan peninsula– to assist paramedics.

A coastguard spokesman confirmed Helimed5 from Glasgow had also been tasked to the remote location.

The walker was assessed by paramedics ahead of being airlifted to hospital.

The severity of her injuries is unknown.