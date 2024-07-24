‘We need closure to move on’: Son of Skye care home victim left ‘exhausted’ by four-year wait for answers

The son of a man who died at Home Farm care home on Skye during the Covid-19 pandemic says the four year wait for answers is unacceptable.

John Gordon, of Portree, lost his dad John Angus Gordon while he was living at the then HC-One operated home at Portree in May 2020.

Assured that his dad, who was 83 at the time, was in safe hands on the night he died after contracting the virus, former councillor Mr Gordon was on the radio defending the home.

However in the months that followed, it came under intense scrutiny after an inspection identified “serious and significant concerns” about the quality of care experienced by residents.

Eleven residents died at Home Farm care home during a Covid-19 outbreak early in the pandemic.

To date, there have been no cases brought to court despite three deaths being investigated by Police Scotland.

In addition, civil litigation has been raised on behalf of four bereaved families.

In September 2020, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said its investigation was ongoing and families would be kept up-to-date about significant developments.

Yet, four years on families have not received any decision, or indication of when a decision may be made.

The operation of Home Farm was transferred to NHS Highland in September 2020.

Families still searching for answers

Mr Gordon, who runs a guest house in Portree, said: “People are desperately searching for answers to bring closure. The whole thing is exhausting, we all just want to get on with the next stage to finally grieve.

“So far we have had investigations at NHS Highland, Highland Council, a police investigation and a public inquiry.

“None of these investigations are easy on families. Remember, every single one of us wonders if we could have done more for our loved ones.

“Until all these inquiries have concluded we will get no peace.

“The families impacted still speak regularly, and I know that many of us are still traumatised by what happened.

“We need closure to move on.”

Mr Gordon said that while it was inevitable his dad might contract the virus, he believes the early Covid-19 outbreak in the care home was “completely preventable.”

He is also sceptical of the intentions of those at the heart of the ongoing investigation.

“Sometimes I wonder if issues like this one are put on the back burner to let time pass so fewer people who have been impacted will still be alive,” he said.

“The fewer people who are still alive when the case reports the better.

“I hope this is not the case, but I do wonder if the authorities hope that people will have lost interest.

“It seems like they are waiting for it not to matter anymore.”

‘Lessons need to be learned’

The grieving son also believes that without answers or clarity, wider change in the care sector can not happen.

“After Covid and what happened in Home Farm I really believed that things would change,” he said.

“I believed that care home staff would be recognised for the specialist job they do and would be paid better.

“I believed families would have their loved ones in nearby care homes.

“But I know of at least one person from the island whose loved one is in care in a home off the A9.

“They don’t drive, so it is very difficult for them to get to see them.

“The exposed weakness proves only one thing – the care sector is not fit for purpose, and that is no criticism of the hard-working and dedicated staff.

“If we do not learn from our mistakes from Covid, we will make the same mistakes again.”

Crown Office: ‘A detailed and lengthy criminal investigation is ongoing’

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said: “We recognise that the time taken to date must be enormously difficult for the families of the eleven people who died at the Home Farm Care Home.

“A report from the Health and Safety Executive is being considered and the detailed and lengthy criminal investigation remains ongoing.”

Adding: “This complex investigation is being conducted with the utmost thoroughness, giving those involved as much information as possible and ensuring that the families get the answers they deserve.”

A spokeswoman for HC-One added: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus. Caring for our residents and supporting our colleagues is at the heart of what we do, and we know the pandemic was an exceptionally difficult time for everyone connected to our homes.

“Given the ongoing legal process, it is inappropriate for us to make further public comment regarding Home Farm at this time.”

‘Dad should have had someone with him when he died’

For now, Mr Gordon lives with the dark memories of a difficult period.

The former councillor, who represented Skye and Raasay, stepped down from politics in 2022, saying he wanted to dedicate his time to helping with any potential criminal case brought against the then care home operators HC One.

He is devastated that there was no wake to share stories of his father’s life, or even a cup of tea following the funeral.

The funeral itself, which in normal times would have been a huge celebration of his life, was small and limited in numbers.

Most tragically, no one was at his father’s bedside when he took his final breath.

Mr Gordon said: “My dad should have died surrounded by his family.”