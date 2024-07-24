Police search for three suspects after safe stolen from Uig property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police search for three suspects after safe stolen from Uig property

Officers have released descriptions of three suspects.

By Michelle Henderson
Police officer in a florescent vest.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Police are searching for three suspects following a break-in at a property in Uig.

Officers believe the trio broke into the premises in the King Edward Pier area on Skye at around 8pm on Sunday.

A safe was stolen along with its contents, which remain undisclosed.

Police have confirmed a silver Kia Sportage was seen in the area at the time of the incident, which is now under investigation.

Descriptions of the three suspects in question have been released this evening as officers appeal for witnesses to aid in their inquiries.

Motorists are also being asked to check their dashcam footage.

Police launch search following break-in

The first suspect is described as being a man of medium build, with facial hair, wearing dark coloured trainers, a jacket, trousers and a baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as being a man of medium build, wearing a dark jacket with the hood up, and dark trousers and trainers.

The third suspect is described as wearing a bright yellow top.

Detective Constable Steven Turnbull said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact us.

“Drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage are also asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1339 of July, 15.

