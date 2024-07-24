Police search for three suspects after safe stolen from Uig property

Police are searching for three suspects following a break-in at a property in Uig.

Officers believe the trio broke into the premises in the King Edward Pier area on Skye at around 8pm on Sunday.

A safe was stolen along with its contents, which remain undisclosed.

Police have confirmed a silver Kia Sportage was seen in the area at the time of the incident, which is now under investigation.

Descriptions of the three suspects in question have been released this evening as officers appeal for witnesses to aid in their inquiries.

Motorists are also being asked to check their dashcam footage.

Police launch search following break-in

The first suspect is described as being a man of medium build, with facial hair, wearing dark coloured trainers, a jacket, trousers and a baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as being a man of medium build, wearing a dark jacket with the hood up, and dark trousers and trainers.

The third suspect is described as wearing a bright yellow top.

Detective Constable Steven Turnbull said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact us.

“Drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage are also asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1339 of July, 15.