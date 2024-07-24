In pictures: Crowds have ‘night in heaven’ with Heather Small and Red Hot Chilli Pipers at Peterhead Scottish Week concert

It was a “night in heaven” for young and old as M People pop legend Heather Small and the Red Hot Chili Pipers took Peterhead Scottish Week by storm.

It’s the biggest outdoor concert in the Blue Toon, drawing thousands of music fans from across the north-east.

It most certainly was a night to remember, with revellers eager to “break free – nothing could stop them”!

And this year did not disappoint, once again.

This time around the organisers attracted Heather Small, the woman behind 90s anthems such as Movin’ On Up, Sight for Sore Eyes and Search For the Hero.

While her name may be Small, her voice is anything but – and she belted out a string of classics across the Links arena.

Support acts DJ Dav (Flowtation Music), Catriona Molver and Hannah Anders got the crowd warmed up first.

And that wasn’t all, the ever-popular Red Hot Chilli Pipers headlined – bringing the Scottish Week celebration to an appropriate, tartan-clad finale.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was out and about to capture the best of this year’s Live on the Links concert.

