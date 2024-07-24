In pictures: Crowds have ‘night in heaven’ with Heather Small and Red Hot Chilli Pipers at Peterhead Scottish Week concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

In pictures: Crowds have 'night in heaven' with Heather Small and Red Hot Chilli Pipers at Peterhead Scottish Week concert

Hundreds of people flocked to the Links arena in Peterhead for the biggest outdoor concert of the year.

Peterhead Scottish Week Concert
Hands in the air! It's Peterhead Scottish Week's big concert! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova

It was a “night in heaven” for young and old as M People pop legend Heather Small and the Red Hot Chili Pipers took Peterhead Scottish Week by storm.

It’s the biggest outdoor concert in the Blue Toon, drawing thousands of music fans from across the north-east.

It most certainly was a night to remember, with revellers eager to “break free – nothing could stop them”!

And this year did not disappoint, once again.

This time around the organisers attracted Heather Small, the woman behind 90s anthems such as Movin’ On Up, Sight for Sore Eyes and Search For the Hero.

While her name may be Small, her voice is anything but – and she belted out a string of classics across the Links arena.

Here she is! It’s HEATHER SMALL! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Support acts DJ Dav (Flowtation Music), Catriona Molver and Hannah Anders got the crowd warmed up first.

And that wasn’t all, the ever-popular Red Hot Chilli Pipers headlined – bringing the Scottish Week celebration to an appropriate, tartan-clad finale.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was out and about to capture the best of this year’s Live on the Links concert.

In picture: Hannah Anders. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Concert
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Concert
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Concert
A lovely moment at the concert. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Concert
The Peterhead crowd is the envy of any in Scotland! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Concert
Heather Small was a “sight for sore eyes”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Concert
These youngsters were “moving on up” to the front of the crowds – and it looks like it was worth it! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Concert
Care for a selfie? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Concert
Old and young flocked to the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Concert
Peterhead Scottish Week crowds. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Concert
Some got their faces painted as they got into the festival spirit with support act Hannah Anders. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Some made sure they got a good view! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
What a turnout! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crowds at Peterhead Scottish Week concert
Hands in the air! It’s Peterhead Scottish Week’s big concert! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Red Hot Chilli Pipers filled the air with the sound of Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

This week, we put the buzz of Peterhead Scottish Week, as well as local businesses helping the town thrive, in the spotlight. Read more:

Conversation