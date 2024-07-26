In Pictures: Crowds gather to enjoy star-studded line-up on day two of Belladrum

Belladrum has come to life to the sound of music on day two of the popular festival.

Attendees have been having the time of their lives, enjoying music from a host of stellar musicians.

Friday’s star-studded line-up included performances from musical acts Ocean Colour Scene, Torridon and The Shires.

On the main stage, Toyah and Robert went down a storm while Jamie Lawson serenaded the Grassroots tent.

Festival-goers also packed the Hot House, Garden and Seedlings stages to catch the rest of the day’s top performances, embracing the vibrant atmosphere of Belladrum 2024.

The three-day event kicked off on Thursday, celebrating its 20th anniversary.

2012 X Factor winner James Arthur will bring the festivities to an end later tonight.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was at Belladrum to capture all the action and the best moments from day two of the event.