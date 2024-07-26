In Pictures: Crowds gather to enjoy star-studded line-up on day two of Belladrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

In Pictures: Crowds gather to enjoy star-studded line-up on day two of Belladrum

Toyah and Robert went down a storm on the main stage.

Group at Belladrum
Day two of Belladrum 2024 brought crowds together. All pictures: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Michelle Henderson

Belladrum has come to life to the sound of music on day two of the popular festival.

Attendees have been having the time of their lives, enjoying music from a host of stellar musicians.

Friday’s star-studded line-up included performances from musical acts Ocean Colour Scene, Torridon and The Shires.

On the main stage, Toyah and Robert went down a storm while Jamie Lawson serenaded the Grassroots tent.

Festival-goers also packed the Hot House, Garden and Seedlings stages to catch the rest of the day’s top performances, embracing the vibrant atmosphere of Belladrum 2024.

The three-day event kicked off on Thursday, celebrating its 20th anniversary.

2012 X Factor winner James Arthur will bring the festivities to an end later tonight.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was at Belladrum to capture all the action and the best moments from day two of the event.

Murdo Mitchell on the Garden Stage
Band ‘Forgetting the future’
Forgetting the Future rocked Belladrum 2024 with an epic set!
An electrifying performance by Forgetting the Future!
The Burke and Hair Pun and Theatre
Sleepy already?
Shaun Dunbar, Mary-Dawn Mahun and Siobhan Neylon
Costume creativity shining bright at Belladrum 2024!
The Burke and Hair Pun and Theatre
Forever fans of Forgetting the Future after their Belladrum 2024 set!
Love for Belladrum 2024
Gary Cato as Freddie Mercury
Catriona Montgomery Junie Esson Maggie Weir Kathleen MacDonald
Murdo Mitchell
The best-dressed fans are at Belladrum 2024!
Fochabers crew at Belladrum 2024: Finlay, Isaac, and Connal bringing the party vibes!
Jamie Lawson serenading the Grassroots tent with ‘Wasn’t Expecting That’ at Belladrum 2024!
Jamie Lawson brought all the feels to the Grassroots tent with ‘Wasn’t Expecting That’!
Torridon rocking the main stage at Belladrum 2024
Fans enjoying the beats and the vibes with Torridon on the main stage!
Torridon performs with a cheeky dig from the drummer.
Belladrum 2024 fans showing love for Torridon’s amazing performance!
Torridon’s main stage show was full of energy and cheeky humour from the drummer!
Dancing and singing along with Torridon at Belladrum 2024!
An electrifying performance by Torridon on the main stage!
The crowd is loving Torridon at Belladrum 2024!
Toyah and Robert go down a storm on the main stage.
Fans soaking up the music and fun
A powerful and captivating performance by Toyah and Robert on the main stage!
Festival fun is in full swing
The main stage rocked with Toyah and Robert’s incredible set at Belladrum 2024!
Toyah and Robert had the crowd dancing and singing along at Belladrum 2024!
Toyah and Robert go down a storm on the main stage.
Niteworks on stage
Ocean Colour Scene made waves on the main stage at Belladrum 2024!
Catriona Walker, Michael Forbes (Belladrum poster designer) and Nicola McAlley (STV reporter)
Fans soaking up every moment of Ocean Colour Scene’s epic main stage performance!
Festival magic captured: Ocean Colour Scene rocking the stage at Belladrum 2024!
The main stage came alive with Ocean Colour Scene’s iconic tunes!
Belladrum 2024 Day two.

More from Highlands & Islands

Police van
Woman charged after Stornoway drugs raid
Double decker bus and a car among emergency services.
A9 closed following three-vehicle crash near Carrbridge
Facilities block with wooden panels and solar panels on the roof.
'It put all the others to shame': Wick River Campsite gets seal of approval…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Dad says daughter was 'completely broken' following alleged rape
Breaking news logo
A9 reopens after crash near Dornoch
Allan Innes and Vicky Weaver read their vows on stage during Nathan Evans' performance at Belladrum Festival last night. Image: Jason Hedges
Watch: North-east couple say wedding vows in front of thousands at Belladrum Festival
Ruth Betts had been reported missing.
Family of Ruth Betts informed after body found near Kinlochleven
Belladrum 2024: Where music, magic, and memories come together! All pictures: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gallery: Thousands enjoy Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival’s first day
Blonde coloured goat wearing a ring of red jewels as a crown.
Meet Little Miss Goatee: How did a goat become one of Shetland's most famous…
Inverness Sheriff Court
'I go down if we get caught': Highland football coach's message to teen he…

Conversation