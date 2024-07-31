Four generations gather to celebrate Nairn couple’s diamond anniversary

A Nairn couple celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary say compromise and communication are the keys to a happy marriage.

Christine and John Matheson first laid eyes on each other in the early 1960’s at a community dance in the Strathpeffer Pavillion.

Taking to the dancefloor, the couple discovered they had more than just dance in common, with their grandmothers living as next-door neighbours.

Their relationship blossomed and before long they tied the knot at Alness Parish Church on July 18, 1964.

Christine, a retired nurse, and retired ambulance technician, John, would often cross paths when working the same shift.

Laughing at old jokes he would play, John said: “When I saw Christine I would be cheeky and bypass her to cuddle the other members of staff as a bit of a laugh.”

What’s their secret to a long and happy marriage?

The sweethearts believe the secret to a long and happy marriage is compromise, sharing, talking to each other and never sleeping on an argument.

A strong family bond is also important to the couple – including keeping your “mother-in-law sweet.”

The pair have three children, Brian, Allan and Brenda as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

John says his wife deserves a “medal for her patience and humour.”

“And for putting up with me for so long,” he added.

Nairn couple celebrate 60th anniversary surrounded by family

Six decades on, the couple were surrounded by four generations of their family as they celebrated their diamond anniversary.

To celebrate the milestone occasion, a party was held at St Olaf Care Home, run by Meallmore Ltd, where Christine has lived since May 2023.

The occasion was topped off by the receipt of a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla, presented by Lord Lieutenant, George Asher.

John said: “We had a lovely afternoon at St Olaf. They decorated the conservatory with banners and balloons, and there was a great spread of sandwiches, sausage rolls, quiche and a cake – all washed down with tea, coffee and bubbly.

“Our family all joined us – with some travelling from the south of England to be with us to celebrate.

“We cannot thank the staff at St Olaf enough for making our day memorable. Nothing was too much bother for them; they went above and beyond.”

St Olaf General Manager, Kath Allan said the couple are an inspiration for a true love match.

She said: “It has been an honour for St Olaf to be part of John and Christine’s special day.

“Their marriage is an inspiration to us all and it is lovely that their wider family have been able to come together and celebrate such a momentous occasion.

“Christine says she is ready for the next 60 years.”