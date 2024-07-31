Four generations gather to celebrate Nairn couple’s diamond anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four generations gather to celebrate Nairn couple’s diamond anniversary

Christine and John Matheson say the secrets to a happy marriage are compromise, sharing - and "keeping your mother-in-law sweet.”

By Michelle Henderson
Christine and John Matheson pictured cutting the cake on their wedding day and 60 years on to mark their Diamond wedding anniversary.
Christine and John Matheson pictured cutting the cake on their wedding day and 60 years on to mark their diamond wedding anniversary. Image: Ian Macrae.

A Nairn couple celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary say compromise and communication are the keys to a happy marriage.

Christine and John Matheson first laid eyes on each other in the early 1960’s at a community dance in the Strathpeffer Pavillion.

Taking to the dancefloor, the couple discovered they had more than just dance in common, with their grandmothers living as next-door neighbours.

Their relationship blossomed and before long they tied the knot at Alness Parish Church on July 18, 1964.

Christine, a retired nurse, and retired ambulance technician, John, would often cross paths when working the same shift.

Laughing at old jokes he would play, John said: “When I saw Christine I would be cheeky and bypass her to cuddle the other members of staff as a bit of a laugh.”

Christine and John Matheson alongside Lord Lieutenant, George Asher.
The couple were thrilled to receive a car from His Majesty King Charles and Queen Camila to mark their anniversary, presented by Lord Lieutenant, George Asher. Image: Ian Macrae.

What’s their secret to a long and happy marriage?

The sweethearts believe the secret to a long and happy marriage is compromise, sharing, talking to each other and never sleeping on an argument.

A strong family bond is also important to the couple – including keeping your “mother-in-law sweet.”

The pair have three children, Brian, Allan and Brenda as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

John says his wife deserves a “medal for her patience and humour.”

“And for putting up with me for so long,” he added.

Nairn couple celebrate 60th anniversary surrounded by family

Six decades on, the couple were surrounded by four generations of their family as they celebrated their diamond anniversary.

To celebrate the milestone occasion, a party was held at St Olaf Care Home, run by Meallmore Ltd, where Christine has lived since May 2023.

The occasion was topped off by the receipt of a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla, presented by Lord Lieutenant, George Asher.

John said: “We had a lovely afternoon at St Olaf. They decorated the conservatory with banners and balloons, and there was a great spread of sandwiches, sausage rolls, quiche and a cake – all washed down with tea, coffee and bubbly.

Christine and John Matheson standing side by side in the car park having their photograph taken.
The couple marked the occasion with a party at St Olaf Care Home in Nairn, where Christine resides, surrounded by family. Image: Ian Macrae

“Our family all joined us – with some travelling from the south of England to be with us to celebrate.

“We cannot thank the staff at St Olaf enough for making our day memorable. Nothing was too much bother for them; they went above and beyond.”

St Olaf General Manager, Kath Allan said the couple are an inspiration for a true love match.

She said: “It has been an honour for St Olaf to be part of John and Christine’s special day.

“Their marriage is an inspiration to us all and it is lovely that their wider family have been able to come together and celebrate such a momentous occasion.

“Christine says she is ready for the next 60 years.”

 

