Britain’s Most Beautiful Road: NC500 surfers shine in new TV show

A North Coast 500 documentary series has helped put the Highlands on the map by showcasing the best of what the area has to offer.

Britain’s Most Beautiful road on Channel 4 centres around the 516-mile scenic route.

Attracting more than 7 million visitors each year, the Highlands has become a hotspot for tourism and outdoor adventure.

In this new series, local businesses and rangers take centre stage as they showcase the best of Highland culture from across the region.

During Saturday night’s inaugural episode, viewers were treated to some spectacular scenery while learning about Highland pottery, cuisine, and the preservation of the stunning landscape.

Footage also captured Staffordshire couple John and Sue Holmes as they embarked on their first motorhome journey around the NC500.

Surfing duo appear NC500 TV series

One business heavily featured in the opening episode was North Coast Watersports.

Owned by surfing champions Iona McLachlan and her boyfriend Finn MacDonald – who met on the Scottish surf team – the pair offer surf lessons in Thurso, commonly known as the cold water surfing mecca.

In the 47-minute episode, they unveil plans to expand their business to offer surfing lessons at Dunnet Bay.

Having travelled the world to compete, Iona admits nothing beats surfing in the waters of home.

She said: “I have lived here my whole life. When I started learning to surf, it turned into this whole lifestyle. For me, for sure, it has taken over everything.

“Every morning you wake up, it is almost like your purpose.

“We travel the world and when you surf these hotspots such as Australia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, you are likely going to be sharing waves with hundreds of other people around you. It made us realise how special it is back home in Scotland and made us realise, this is where we want to be.”

The couple are leading the charge when it comes to Highland surfing, establishing the only surf school on the entire north coast.

Centered around Dunnet Bay, the pair unveiled plans to expand their business, by offering surf lessons along the coast at Durness.

NC500 surfing school expansion plans

On last night’s episode, we saw the pair make the 80-mile journey west to scout out a new location.

Speaking on the journey, Iona said: “The north coast of Scotland is a special place. It doesn’t matter how many times I see this view, I am always blown away by it.

“It’s quite a gamble going this distance away when we really don’t know if there will be waves to surf, people who want to go surfing.”

Finn added: “It is a bit risky but it’s part of the fun.”

After approaching tourists near Smoo Cave, the owners travelled to Ceannabeine Beach with a group of takers.

The trip marked the couple’s first lesson in the area, setting the foundations for an exciting new business venture.

Speaking on the shores, a delighted Iona said: “Today has gone really, really well. Everyone is super stoked and it clearly works. I think Durness is well on track to getting established already.

“I’ve grown up on this coast my whole life so it’s such a special place for me and I really just want to see other locals and tourists just making the most of our coastline and these incredible waves we get.”