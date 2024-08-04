Britain’s Most Beautiful Road: NC500 surfers shine in new TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britain’s Most Beautiful Road: NC500 surfers shine in new TV show

A host of business from across the Highlands featured in the first episode of the series.

By Michelle Henderson
. Iona McLachlan and her boyfriend Finn MacDonald of North Coast Watersports in front of their van leaving against a fence.
Iona McLachlan and her boyfriend Finn MacDonald of North Coast Watersports spoke about their business on Saturday night's episode of Britain's Most Beautiful Road. Image: Channel 4.

A North Coast 500 documentary series has helped put the Highlands on the map by showcasing the best of what the area has to offer.

Britain’s Most Beautiful road on Channel 4 centres around the 516-mile scenic route.

Attracting more than 7 million visitors each year, the Highlands has become a hotspot for tourism and outdoor adventure.

In this new series, local businesses and rangers take centre stage as they showcase the best of Highland culture from across the region.

During Saturday night’s inaugural episode, viewers were treated to some spectacular scenery while learning about Highland pottery, cuisine, and the preservation of the stunning landscape.

Iona McLachlan and her boyfriend Finn MacDonald of North Coast watersports taking part in Britain?s Most Beautiful Road documentary series on Channel 4
Iona McLachlan and her boyfriend Finn MacDonald of North Coast Watersports taking part in Britain’s Most Beautiful Road documentary series on Channel 4. Image: Channel 4.

Footage also captured Staffordshire couple John and Sue Holmes as they embarked on their first motorhome journey around the NC500.

Surfing duo appear NC500 TV series

One business heavily featured in the opening episode was North Coast Watersports.

Owned by surfing champions Iona McLachlan and her boyfriend Finn MacDonald – who met on the Scottish surf team – the pair offer surf lessons in Thurso, commonly known as the cold water surfing mecca.

Iona, wearing a yellow top, pictured in the water with a man on a surf board in front of her.
The pair held a surfing lesson at Dunnet Bay. Image: Channel 4

In the 47-minute episode, they unveil plans to expand their business to offer surfing lessons at Dunnet Bay.

Having travelled the world to compete, Iona admits nothing beats surfing in the waters of home.

She said: “I have lived here my whole life. When I started learning to surf, it turned into this whole lifestyle. For me, for sure, it has taken over everything.

“Every morning you wake up, it is almost like your purpose.

“We travel the world and when you surf these hotspots such as Australia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, you are likely going to be sharing waves with hundreds of other people around you. It made us realise how special it is back home in Scotland and made us realise, this is where we want to be.”

Finn MacDonald grinning in a tan and black jumper.
Finn MacDonald shared his love for surfing as they discussed expansion plans. Image: Channel 4.

The couple are leading the charge when it comes to Highland surfing, establishing the only surf school on the entire north coast.

Centered around Dunnet Bay, the pair unveiled plans to expand their business, by offering surf lessons along the coast at Durness.

NC500 surfing school expansion plans

On last night’s episode, we saw the pair make the 80-mile journey west to scout out a new location.

Speaking on the journey, Iona said: “The north coast of Scotland is a special place. It doesn’t matter how many times I see this view, I am always blown away by it.

Iona standing in the water with her arm in the air in celebration.
The couple are excited to roll out their surfing school in Durness. Image: Channel 4.

“It’s quite a gamble going this distance away when we really don’t know if there will be waves to surf, people who want to go surfing.”

Finn added: “It is a bit risky but it’s part of the fun.”

After approaching tourists near Smoo Cave, the owners travelled to Ceannabeine Beach with a group of takers.

The trip marked the couple’s first lesson in the area, setting the foundations for an exciting new business venture.

Iona in the water with a female surfer in front of her.
The pair also gave a lesson at Ceannabeine Beach near Durness. Image: Channel 4.

Speaking on the shores, a delighted Iona said: “Today has gone really, really well. Everyone is super stoked and it clearly works. I think Durness is well on track to getting established already.

“I’ve grown up on this coast my whole life so it’s such a special place for me and I really just want to see other locals and tourists just making the most of our coastline and these incredible waves we get.”

Conversation