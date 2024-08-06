Royal Mail blunder means Orkney pupils receive exam results one day early

Some Orkney youngsters were spared a day of dread as a postal blunder meant they received their exam results a day before everyone else.

Red-faced Royal Mail chiefs have confirmed that five students were given the big news slightly ahead of schedule.

The handful of pupils took to social media to share the news that they had been spared extra hours of anxiety last night.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) is now demanding an “urgent explanation” for the bungle.

Local council bosses were also left unimpressed as they called for answers.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: “While the vast majority of results were delivered correctly and on time, five students in Orkney received theirs a day early.

“We are sorry for this isolated incident.”

So how did Orkney kids do in exams?

In terms of results, nationally, pass rates are reported to have fallen at National 5, Higher, and Advanced Higher.

According to Orkney Islands Council, the rates in Orkney schools’ pass rates have mirrored this trend at National 5 and Higher.

However, at Advanced Higher they bucked the trend with a rise.

Orkney’s National 5 and Advanced Higher pass rates are above the national level, while Higher is slightly below.

Orkney pupils’ pass rates for advanced highers and National 5s exceed national rate

The chair of Orkney Island’s Council’s education, leisure, and housing committee is councillor Gwenda Shearer.

She said today is “a day of celebration” for Orkney’s students.

She added: “I understand that there have been some issues in terms of the delivery of exam results to a number of students – whether receiving them a day early in the post, or blank texts being issued by the SQA.

“I would like to stress to all students that they should contact their schools to raise any concerns.”

