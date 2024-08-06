Royal Mail blunder means Orkney pupils receive exam results one day early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Royal Mail blunder means Orkney pupils receive exam results one day early

Five students in the isles county received their results a day ahead of schedule

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Exam results
A few students in Orkney got their exam results 24 hours early. Image: Shutterstock ID 704005726; Purchase Order: -

Some Orkney youngsters were spared a day of dread as a postal blunder meant they received their exam results a day before everyone else.

Red-faced Royal Mail chiefs have confirmed that five students were given the big news slightly ahead of schedule.

The handful of pupils took to social media to share the news that they had been spared extra hours of anxiety last night.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) is now demanding an “urgent explanation” for the bungle.

Students taking exams.
Today was a big day for pupils. Image: Shutterstock

Local council bosses were also left unimpressed as they called for answers.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: “While the vast majority of results were delivered correctly and on time, five students in Orkney received theirs a day early.

“We are sorry for this isolated incident.”

So how did Orkney kids do in exams?

In terms of results, nationally, pass rates are reported to have fallen at National 5, Higher, and Advanced Higher.

According to Orkney Islands Council, the rates in Orkney schools’ pass rates have mirrored this trend at National 5 and Higher.

However, at Advanced Higher they bucked the trend with a rise.

Orkney’s National 5 and Advanced Higher pass rates are above the national level, while Higher is slightly below.

Orkney pupils’ pass rates for advanced highers and National 5s exceed national rate

The chair of Orkney Island’s Council’s education, leisure, and housing committee is councillor Gwenda Shearer.

Councillor Gwenda Shearer, chairwoman of Orkney Island Council's education, leisure and housing committee.
Councillor Gwenda Shearer, chairwoman of Orkney Island Council’s education, leisure and housing committee. Image: Message Matters

She said today is “a day of celebration” for Orkney’s students.

She added: “I understand that there have been some issues in terms of the delivery of exam results to a number of students – whether receiving them a day early in the post, or blank texts being issued by the SQA.

“I would like to stress to all students that they should contact their schools to raise any concerns.”

Exam success as ‘wonderful young women’ break the mould at St Margaret’s School for Girls

