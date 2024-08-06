‘Collapsing’ Buckie road won’t reopen until next week

A road which is ‘starting to collapse’ in Buckie following heavy rainfall will be closed until next week.

Police set up a cordon at McLaren’s Brae in the town on Monday afternoon after cracks appeared in the tarmac.

Others sections of road nearby, including Freuchny Road at its junction with March Road, were impassable due to flash flooding.

Moray Council has now confirmed McLaren’s Brae, from Leading Light to Freuchny Road, will be closed until Monday so repairs can be carried out.

Road engineers were on site on Tuesday morning to assess the damage.

Road remains closed in Buckie

It is understood the weather caused the road to “expand” and crack with a number of sinkholes appearing on the surface.

Notices will be put on display to make motorists aware of the closure and the alternative route.

Drivers will be diverted via East Church Street, North High Street, Low Street, Marine Place, Commercial Road and then back to Freuchny Road.

The local authority has said the closure is necessary for “public safety”.

The Met Office has not forecast any further heavy rain to hit the area over the next week.