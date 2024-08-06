‘Collapsing’ Buckie road won’t reopen until next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Collapsing’ Buckie road won’t reopen until next week

The crumbling surface is being repaired and a diversion is in place.

By Ellie Milne
Road closed sign at McLaren's Brae
Road closure at McLaren's Brae in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage.

A road which is ‘starting to collapse’ in Buckie following heavy rainfall will be closed until next week.

Police set up a cordon at McLaren’s Brae in the town on Monday afternoon after cracks appeared in the tarmac.

Others sections of road nearby, including Freuchny Road at its junction with March Road, were impassable due to flash flooding.

Cracks on Buckie road
Cracks can be seen on the road surface. Image: Jasperimage.

Moray Council has now confirmed McLaren’s Brae, from Leading Light to Freuchny Road, will be closed until Monday so repairs can be carried out.

Road engineers were on site on Tuesday morning to assess the damage.

Road remains closed in Buckie

It is understood the weather caused the road to “expand” and crack with a number of sinkholes appearing on the surface.

Notices will be put on display to make motorists aware of the closure and the alternative route.

Police officers, car and road closed sign on Buckie road
Police closed off the road to traffic on Monday afternoon. Image: Jasperimage.

Drivers will be diverted via East Church Street, North High Street, Low Street, Marine Place, Commercial Road and then back to Freuchny Road.

The local authority has said the closure is necessary for “public safety”.

The Met Office has not forecast any further heavy rain to hit the area over the next week.

