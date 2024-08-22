Gallery: Argyllshire Gathering attracts huge crowd in Oban

It was, as ever, a day to be remembered in Oban, as the Argyllshire Gathering marched through the streets to Mossfield Stadium.

The march was as ever led by the winner of the Argyllshire Gathering’s piping competition and led to a field full of all things Highland.

From dancing competitions and athletics to children’s races and the power of those strongmen it was a spectacle to behold.

The Oban Games form just one aspect of the work of the Argyllshire Gathering.

For solo pipers around the world, the gathering’s annual piping competition, which takes place alongside the games, is the pinnacle of the piping competition year.

Event is led by The Duke of Argyll

The gathering is also a leading supporter of piping – and especially younger pipers – across Argyll, as well as promoting and developing Scottish dancing, folk music and the area’s rich Highland heritage and traditions.

One of the most unique aspects of the gathering is the people with connections with Argyll who make an annual trip to the games in full Highland dress.

It is known as the Gathering of the Clans – led by His Grace, Torquil the Duke of Argyll.

Welcoming people to Mossfield, His Grace, said: “The annual gathering was originally set up by my predecessor, the Marquess of Lorne, just over 150 years ago.

“It was created as an opportunity for the families of Argyll to gather, to take part in traditional sports, and activities and, in turn, help to keep their rivalries on a friendly basis.

“Since the 19th Century, this event has served as a social occasion

both for those who live in Argyll and whose ancestry lies here.

“Each year we welcome visitors from around the world, many who

return regularly.”

He continued: “The origins of the events you’ll see today lie in the past and were originally designed to pitch clansman against clansman, even clan against clan.

“Over the years this has been expanded to bring in music, dance,

displays from Oban High School and a showcase for local

crafts and produce.”

Adding: “A great deal of work goes into the organisation of the Games and I give my gratitude to everyone who helps

to make it possible.

‘Without you, there would be no Argyllshire Gathering’

“I would like to thank you for coming here, from near and far. Without you, there would be no Argyllshire Gathering.”

The event has run since 1871, and from the outset was an event to bring together the grand families of Argyll.

In 2021 The Argyllshire Gathering Trust (AGT) was formed.

Its focus is to sponsor the annual Oban Games and its world-class piping competitions and to fund, in partnership with Argyll and Bute Council, piping tuition in primary schools across Argyll.

Over time AGT has an ambition to broaden further these activities across both existing and other areas of Scottish heritage and culture.

Because of its rich history, the organisers of the Argyllshire Gathering have a Heritage Tent to share an insight into Argyll’s past and future.

