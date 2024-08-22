Gallery: Argyllshire Gathering attracts huge crowd in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gallery: Argyllshire Gathering attracts huge crowd in Oban

One of the town's biggest annual events took place at Mossfield today.

By Louise Glen & Emma Grady
From Boston USA, the Naragon family, (L-R) Ryan, Percy, Britta and Kristin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
It was, as ever, a day to be remembered in Oban, as the Argyllshire Gathering marched through the streets to Mossfield Stadium.

The march was as ever led by the winner of the Argyllshire Gathering’s piping competition and led to a field full of all things Highland.

From dancing competitions and athletics to children’s races and the power of those strongmen it was a spectacle to behold.

The Oban Games form just one aspect of the work of the Argyllshire Gathering.

For solo pipers around the world, the gathering’s annual piping competition, which takes place alongside the games, is the pinnacle of the piping competition year.

Event is led by The Duke of Argyll

The gathering is also a leading supporter of piping – and especially younger pipers – across Argyll, as well as promoting and developing Scottish dancing, folk music and the area’s rich Highland heritage and traditions.

One of the most unique aspects of the gathering is the people with connections with Argyll who make an annual trip to the games in full Highland dress.

It is known as the Gathering of the Clans – led by His Grace, Torquil the Duke of Argyll.

Welcoming people to Mossfield, His Grace, said: “The annual gathering was originally set up by my predecessor, the Marquess of Lorne, just over 150 years ago.

“It was created as an opportunity for the families of Argyll to gather, to take part in traditional sports, and activities and, in turn, help to keep their rivalries on a friendly basis.

“Since the 19th Century, this event has served as a social occasion
both for those who live in Argyll and whose ancestry lies here.

“Each year we welcome visitors from around the world, many who
return regularly.”

He continued: “The origins of the events you’ll see today lie in the past and were originally designed to pitch clansman against clansman, even clan against clan.

“Over the years this has been expanded to bring in music, dance,
displays from Oban High School and a showcase for local
crafts and produce.”

Adding: “A great deal of work goes into the organisation of the Games and I give my gratitude to everyone who helps
to make it possible.

‘Without you, there would be no Argyllshire Gathering’

“I would like to thank you for coming here, from near and far. Without you, there would be no Argyllshire Gathering.”

The event has run since 1871, and from the outset was an event to bring together the grand families of Argyll.

In 2021 The Argyllshire Gathering Trust (AGT) was formed.

Its focus is to sponsor the annual Oban Games and its world-class piping competitions and to fund, in partnership with Argyll and Bute Council, piping tuition in primary schools across Argyll.

Over time AGT has an ambition to broaden further these activities across both existing and other areas of Scottish heritage and culture.

Because of its rich history, the organisers of the Argyllshire Gathering have a Heritage Tent to share an insight into Argyll’s past and future.

Our photographer Sandy McCook/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments.

Kyle Cameron of Rosemarkie, winner of the McGregor Memorial Cup in the under 22 piping competitions of yesterday’s piping competition which makes up part of the Argyllshire Gathering.
Highland Dancer David Gillan of Dunoon with his trophies.
Oban High School Pipe Band entertain the audience.
The Tremouilles family from Rodez in the south of France, (L-R) Amber, Mary Arnaud and Jade.
The Argyllshire Gathering held today at Mossfield Park, Oban.
A photograph for mum.
A variety of footware from Highland Dancers.
Some of the young dancers wait to compete.
Spectators watch the Highland Dancing.
Kyle Randalls of Falkirk winning the 56lb weight for distance competition.
Gold Medal winner, Cameron Drummond of Edinburgh (left) with Silver Medla winner John McDonald of Balmedie, Aberdeen.
Men compete in the 800 metres.
The march of the competing pipers from Station Square to Mossfield Park, Oban ahead of the Highland Games.
Faces in the crowd ahead of the March of the competing pipers to the games field.
Gold Medal winner, Cameron Drummond of Edinburgh receives his medal from The Duke of Argyll.
Long jump action.
Watching proceedings from the shelter of umbrellas.
Greg Walker competing in the weight for distance competition.

Conversation