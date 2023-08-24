Gallery: Pipers take centre stage at Argyllshire Gathering in Oban

Dozens of pipers joined the stalwarts of the Argyllshire Gathering on its traditional path through Oban today as the heavens opened.

A prestigious piping competition took place in the Corran Halls on Wednesday. and the prize winner led off the band of pipes and drums as they wound their way through the streets to Mossfield Stadium for the Highland Games.

This year Alasdair Henderson, an Argyll piper took the top prize.

Undeterred by the rain, which quickly turned to sunshine, the pipes and drums played as hundreds of people followed on to the stadium where stalls were set up and competitors were already on the field.

Spectators enjoyed a day packed with heavyweight competitions, Highland dancing and pipers.

Argyllshire Gathering at Oban Mossfield Stadium

Torquil Campbell, Duke of Argyll, welcomed the 3,000-strong crowd, sharing a dram with the gold medal winners of the Argyllshire Gathering Piping Competition.

In his welcome, he said: “Since the 19th century this event has served as a social occasion for both those who live in Argyll and those whose ancestry lies in Argyll.

“Each year we welcome visitors from around the world, many who return to visit the gathering year after year.”.

Jean Ainsley, treasurer to the Argyllshire Gathering, said the games were “very, very good for Oban”.

She said it was not only the number of people who came to the town for the event – but for the considerable impact and regard with which the piping competitions were held.

Piping competitions continued today, with many Oban High School pupils showing off their talents – along with pipers from America, Canada and further afield. More than 100 pipers took part in Strathspey and Reel competition.

But it wasn’t all about the piping, as the huge numbers of people who filled the stand, and gathered around the edges of the field showed.

Oban High School Pipe Band, Oban High School of Traditional Music and Oban High School of Dance all provided entertainment for the crowd.

Our photographer Sandy McCook was there for all of the action.