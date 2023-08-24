Gallery: Pipers take centre stage at Argyllshire Gathering in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Pipers take centre stage at Argyllshire Gathering in Oban

Spectators from around the world have descended on Oban for the Argyllshire Gathering today.

By Louise Glen & Katherine Ferries
The Oban Games and Argyllshire Gathering took place today in Mossfield Park, Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Oban Games and Argyllshire Gathering took place today in Mossfield Park, Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Dozens of pipers joined the stalwarts of the Argyllshire Gathering on its traditional path through Oban today as the heavens opened.

A prestigious piping competition took place in the Corran Halls on Wednesday. and the prize winner led off the band of pipes and drums as they wound their way through the streets to Mossfield Stadium for the Highland Games.

This year Alasdair Henderson, an Argyll piper took the top prize.

Undeterred by the rain, which quickly turned to sunshine, the pipes and drums played as hundreds of people followed on to the stadium where stalls were set up and competitors were already on the field.

Spectators enjoyed a day packed with heavyweight competitions, Highland dancing and pipers.

Argyllshire Gathering at Oban Mossfield Stadium

Torquil Campbell, Duke of Argyll, welcomed the 3,000-strong crowd, sharing a dram with the gold medal winners of the Argyllshire Gathering Piping Competition.

In his welcome, he said: “Since the 19th century this event has served as a social occasion for both those who live in Argyll and those whose ancestry lies in Argyll.

“Each year we welcome visitors from around the world, many who return to visit the gathering year after year.”.

Jean Ainsley, treasurer to the Argyllshire Gathering, said the games were “very, very good for Oban”.

She said it was not only the number of people who came to the town for the event – but for the considerable impact and regard with which the piping competitions were held.

Piping competitions continued today, with many Oban High School pupils showing off their talents – along with pipers from America, Canada and further afield. More than 100 pipers took part in Strathspey and Reel competition.

But it wasn’t all about the piping, as the huge numbers of people who filled the stand, and gathered around the edges of the field showed.

Oban High School Pipe Band, Oban High School of Traditional Music and Oban High School of Dance all provided entertainment for the crowd.

Our photographer Sandy McCook was there for all of the action.

Some lighthearted moments ahead of the competing pipers march.
The Duke of Argyll not very happy with the weather conditions on the march.
The competing pipers march from Station Square to Mossfield Park during a torrential shower of rain.
The Oban Games and Argyllshire Gathering took place today in Mossfield Park, Oban with a mixture of torrential showers and sunny intervals.
Crowd taking pictures even with the mixture of torrential showers and sunny intervals.
The competing pipers march during a torrential shower of rain.
Pipe band
The Oban Games and Argyllshire Gathering took place today in Mossfield Park, Oban.
The Duke of Argyll
Piper Darroch Urquhart gets some shelter from the torrential rain ahead of the competing pipers march from a very generous tourist.
The sunshine appeared for the pipe band
Seeking shelter at the front door.
One way to park your boots!
Winner of the hill race, Alasdair Campbell of Ling (centre) with second placed James Espie of Ballater (right) and third placed Ewan Dowd of Oban (left)
Some of the Highland Dancers enjoy a few moments away from competition.
Alasdair Campbell of Ling leads throughout the hill race and coming home to win.
The hill race </p> <p>
The Oban Games and Argyllshire Gathering took place today in Mossfield Park, Oban with a mixture of torrential showers and sunny intervals.
The Highland Dancers jumping for joy.

Oban High School Pipe Band entertain the visitors.
Oban High School Pipe Band entertain the visitors with the Duke of Argyll
Oban High School Pipe Band entertain the visitors.
The crowd watch on as Oban High School Pipe Band Play.

The Oban Games and Argyllshire Gathering took place today in Mossfield Park, Oban with a mixture of torrential showers and sunny intervals.
Solo Piper
Crowds enjoyed the games despite the pouring rain.
Umbrella’s at the ready
The Oban Games and Argyllshire Gathering 2023
Lunch time
The sun appearing once again!
Young piper Aaron Brown of Falkirk competing in the March, Strathspey and Reel.
Are you in the crowd?
Young piper Aaron Brown of Falkirk competing in the March, Strathspey and Reel.
Quick picture
Where you at the Oban Games and Argyllshire Gathering
Keen competition in the 100metre race.
Martin Schiller of Austria competing in the Light Hammer competition.
Murdo Masterson competing in the Light Hammer competition.
Vlad Tulachec competing in the Light Hammer competition.
Gold Medal winner from the Argyllshire Gathering Alasdair Henderson of Dunoon (left) with Silver Medal winner Jamie Elliot of Auchtermuchty on the right.
Kyle Randals of Falkirk on his way to winning the Light Hammer competition.
Steffan Dumitrica of Romania competing in the Light Stone competition.
Martin Schiller of Vienna, Austria competing in the Light Stone competition.
Silver Medal winner Jamie Elder recieves his medal as a souvenir photograph is taken.

