Why MacMoray favourite DJ Sammy feels like Elgin is now his ‘hometown’

DJ Sammy brought MacMoray to fever pitch today with a storming set containing his hits Heaven and Boys of Summer.

It was the second time the chart-topper has played in Elgin in a matter of months after performing at the previous festival in May.

The Spanish DJ topped an audience poll to be invited back to the line-up.

And just moments after walking off stage wearing a full Scotland tracksuit, DJ Sammy declared Elgin his new “hometown”.

It came minutes after singer Lorena Dale changed the words to number one hit Heaven to “We’re in Elgin” while on-stage.

DJ Sammy said: “You know what, when the energy is there, and the crowd is there, you feel at home.

“So your home is where the energy is. It’s awesome from the crowd. So much energy. It’s an exchange. You feed off each other.”

Fish and chips in Cullen before MacMoray performance

Before his showstopping MacMoray set, DJ Sammy took some time to relax with some food in Cullen.

Together with singer Lorena Dale they tucked into some a fish supper from Linda’s Fish and Chips in the near the town’s viaduct.

The duo then found a bench overlooking the north-east coastline to tuck into their meal.

It was the first time in all his travels that DJ Sammy has sampled a fish supper. So, what did he make of it?

He said: “It’s the first time I’ve had it, really. Lorena obligated me to have one and I enjoyed it big time.

“Tomorrow morning before we fly we’ll have a haggis one.

He joked: “I will always remember it because it’s the first time Lorena has invited me to something and she has paid for it.”

Why DJ Sammy wore Scotland tracksuit

DJ Sammy turned some heads when he arrived at MacMoray in a full Scotland football tracksuit.

It was a wardrobe choice he bought especially for the Elgin performance to show some love to the local crowd for welcoming him back.

He said: “I learned something from my father. When you go places, integrate with the people there.

“So to put this on is respect to all Scottish people. I know how they feel with their flag. It’s a little country with a big brave heart.

“So to put this on is to thank them for all their love.”

