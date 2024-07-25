Nairn High Street: Five improvements locals say they need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn High Street: Five improvements locals say they need

Residents in Nairn have been asked for their opinions on the town's High Street.

By William Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
view up nairn high street
Nairn High Street. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

The High Street is the heart of any town centre.

Nairn’s main thoroughfare, known as the Brae, is no different.

The P&J asked residents and retailers for their thoughts on Nairn’s High Street and  they came back with five improvements they would like to see.

Locals want to see it restored as the flagship of the town centre.

But how do they see that happening?

Pedestrianisation

By far the most popular suggested improvement was the reaffirmation of a long-awaited plan to pedestrianise the High Street.

Jim Rae, who runs clothing shop Hippyliciousdreams, said pedestrianisation of the main thoroughfare would be the “best thing that can happen”.

Despite a feasibility study announced last year, locals are still asking to reduce the presence of vehicles in the town centre.

Jim Rae of Hippylicious shop on Nairn High Street
Jim Rae from Hippylicious. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media

Landlords

Locals believe empty lots on the High Street are struggling to be filled.

Phillip Stuart said: “The big problem is absent landlords. Fundamentally, that is the big problem with Nairn.

“There are businesses wanting to come, small independent businesses, but they can’t find the premises.

“The landlords are either not willing to rent, or want to sell for an extremely high price.”

Mr Stuart added independent businesses are the “asset” of the high street.

The hope is for changes in renting to allow more businesses to thrive in Nairn.

Phillip Stuart of Vitamin Sea shop on Nairn High Street
Phillip Stuart, Vitamin Sea. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media

Infrastructure and public transport

Locals raised their frustrations and asked for improvements with the infrastructure in Nairn.

One local, Alasdair Deans, said: “There’s no busses and we are all stuck in our flats at the weekend.”

He added that some cannot afford to get a taxi into town.

Linda Golden works in the recently-renovated Daisy and Stanley. She said there is a lack of public toilets for visitors.

Nairn is one of the few towns in Scotland to offer free parking.

Linda Golden of Daisy and Stanley on Nairn's High Street
Linda Golden, Daisy and Stanley. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media

Appearance and Design

Locals commented on the “tired” look of the High Street.

Doreen Connelly, who runs the Flower Shop said: “It looks shabby… weeds growing where weeds shouldn’t be growing.

“I would like to see a selection of colours that shops can be painted.

“It would unify the whole street and make it look much better.”

Doreen Connelly of the Nairn Flower Shop on the High Street
Doreen Connelly, The Flower Shop. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media

More affordable food shopping

Several have said the town is no longer affordable for groceries.

Local Alasdair Deans said: “I wouldn’t mind a Home Bargains down here. The Co-op is very expensive for food.”

Residents prefer to visit retail park outside of the High Street for essentials.

Jim Rae said: “A lot of them are heading up there now because they find the Co-op too pricey for food.”

co-op on nairn high street
The ‘pricey’ Co-op on Nairn High Street. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

