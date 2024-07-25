Nairn High Street: Five improvements locals say they need

The High Street is the heart of any town centre.

Nairn’s main thoroughfare, known as the Brae, is no different.

The P&J asked residents and retailers for their thoughts on Nairn’s High Street and they came back with five improvements they would like to see.

Locals want to see it restored as the flagship of the town centre.

But how do they see that happening?

Pedestrianisation

By far the most popular suggested improvement was the reaffirmation of a long-awaited plan to pedestrianise the High Street.

Jim Rae, who runs clothing shop Hippyliciousdreams, said pedestrianisation of the main thoroughfare would be the “best thing that can happen”.

Despite a feasibility study announced last year, locals are still asking to reduce the presence of vehicles in the town centre.

Landlords

Locals believe empty lots on the High Street are struggling to be filled.

Phillip Stuart said: “The big problem is absent landlords. Fundamentally, that is the big problem with Nairn.

“There are businesses wanting to come, small independent businesses, but they can’t find the premises.

“The landlords are either not willing to rent, or want to sell for an extremely high price.”

Mr Stuart added independent businesses are the “asset” of the high street.

The hope is for changes in renting to allow more businesses to thrive in Nairn.

Infrastructure and public transport

Locals raised their frustrations and asked for improvements with the infrastructure in Nairn.

One local, Alasdair Deans, said: “There’s no busses and we are all stuck in our flats at the weekend.”

He added that some cannot afford to get a taxi into town.

Linda Golden works in the recently-renovated Daisy and Stanley. She said there is a lack of public toilets for visitors.

Nairn is one of the few towns in Scotland to offer free parking.

Appearance and Design

Locals commented on the “tired” look of the High Street.

Doreen Connelly, who runs the Flower Shop said: “It looks shabby… weeds growing where weeds shouldn’t be growing.

“I would like to see a selection of colours that shops can be painted.

“It would unify the whole street and make it look much better.”

More affordable food shopping

Several have said the town is no longer affordable for groceries.

Local Alasdair Deans said: “I wouldn’t mind a Home Bargains down here. The Co-op is very expensive for food.”

Residents prefer to visit retail park outside of the High Street for essentials.

Jim Rae said: “A lot of them are heading up there now because they find the Co-op too pricey for food.”

