A Place to Remember the Sinclair Family: Inverlochy sisters Anne and Joan Sinclair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A Place to Remember the Sinclair Family: Inverlochy sisters Anne and Joan Sinclair

They lived hundreds of miles apart in life, reunited in death at the family memorial bench in Inverlochy.

A Place to remember sister Anne MacKinnon and Joan Gamble, both née Sinclair.
A Place to remember sister Anne MacKinnon and Joan Gamble, both née Sinclair.
By Lindsay Bruce

The Sinclairs of Inverlochy remained a close family despite distance separating many of them. Two of the sisters, Anne and Joan, stayed in touch with each other, and their siblings, even when hundreds of miles apart.

Now, thanks to their names being added to a memorial bench by Loch Linnhe, the sisters are reunited again.

Anne Sinclair MacKinnon

The fourth of Donald and Annie’s children, Anne Sinclair was born on Oct 13 1944.

Probably best known for her time as a bus conductor with MacBrayne’s, she married Charlie McKinnon who hailed from the Isle of Canna, and set up home in Fort William.

Anne MacKinnon, formerly Sinclair, who worked on MacBrayne’s buses.

Charlie – who was born on October 13 1937 – started a joinery apprenticeship on South Uist, which was punctuated by two years National Service, some of which was in Gibraltar. He then completed his apprenticeship in Mallaig.

A Fort William wedding

It was during a visit to Inverlochy, to the home of “Big Isa” – who came from a family with links to Canna – that Charlie and Anne met. At a ceilidh-come-house party, the pair had chemistry right away.

A very good table tennis player, “she won a lot of championships in Inverness,” said Charlie, who tied the knot with Anne on April 4 1964 in St Mary’s Church, Fort William.

Charlie and Anne Mackinnon on their wedding day.

The MacKinnons would go on to have two children: Fiona, then Gavin.

Over the years Anne worked in various shops including the Spar in Claggan and for Marshall and Pearson in Fort William.

Charlie MacKinnon and wife Ann, with daughter Fiona and son Gavin.

Anne passed away in August 2021 aged 76.

“She had Alzheimer’s, which is the worst thing in the world,” said Anne’s sister Florence. “But I’m grateful we still have Charlie, he’s like a brother to me.”

Charlie added: “I miss my wife dearly.”

Daughter number three

Joan Sinclair was born on March 16 1946.

The third of Annie’s daughters, in the early 60s she moved to Glasgow to pursue a career as a children’s nanny. She later worked in a children’s residential home in the city.

Joan met and married James “Jim” Gamble, a fireman with the Glasgow Fire Service.

A rare picture of young Joan, who disliked being photographed.

“It was love at first sight. She was already working in Glasgow. We first saw each other at the Barrowland Ballroom.

“I was doing my John Travolta and we just clicked.

“I held her hand and walked her home. She came back the next week and that was it,” said Jim.

Glasgow for good

The couple got married on August 28 1971 in the United Free Church in Fort William.

They went on to have one daughter, Linda, in 1973, who fondly recalls trips to Inverlochy to see her family.

Joan Gamble, formerly Sinclair, with husband Jim.

“School holidays were always so much fun with Granny Annie, though it could be unpredictable,” said Linda. “I remember being put out my bed in the middle of the night because they ran a bed and breakfast and my gran didn’t want to turn away any custom.”

Back together as a family

As his career progressed Joan, Linda and Jim moved around.

After a spell in Partick fire house, Jim was promoted to Renfrew station officer.

This meant an upgrade to a home away from the station.

Jim Gamble and his wife Joan who died in 2011.

Settled in the west, Joan worked as a cleaner in the Glynhill Hotel.

She passed away on August 21 2011, at home.

In memory of his wife Jim installed the memorial bench.

“She was happy in Glasgow but always wanted to go back home when she died. This was just a way of having a place where she grew up, that we could help her do that.

“As more and more members of the family have been added to the bench it’s even more poignant that she’s back with her siblings and parents,” said Jim.

Conversation