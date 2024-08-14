A Place to Remember the Sinclair Family: Jackie MacNicol, husband of Florence, the last remaining Sinclair sibling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A Place to Remember the Sinclair Family: Jackie MacNicol, husband of Florence, the last remaining Sinclair sibling

Weel kent Inverlochy face, Florence Sinclair MacNicol, speaks about her husband Jackie.

Florence Sinclair MacNicol and husband Jackie.
By Lindsay Bruce

There’s only one place where Florence MacNicol can go to spend time with her entire family, and that’s a special memorial bench near to where she grew up.

Placed at the foot of Abrach Road overlooking the water, it was installed by her brother-in-law Jim when her sister Joan passed away. Over the years her other siblings – and even her husband Jackie – have had plaques added to the bench.

What could easily be a site of sadness is a place of peace for Florence, the youngest daughter and only living child of Annie and Donald Sinclair.

Florence and Jackie

Florence was born on May 20 1947. Initially working as a shop girl she moved to Lockerbie for a while but returned to Inverlochy at age 18.

Working as a bus conductor along with her sister Anne, she describes herself as “a bit of a black sheep” in the Sinclair family.

Florence Sinclair MacNicol sitting on the family’s memorial bench.

“I was married very young at 19 but then divorced. I was the only one to get a divorce but he wasn’t a nice person.

“However, then I met Jackie.”

Jack MacNicol and Florence wed on May 20 1987, her birthday.

Married in Kyle registrar’s office the pair lived in Southend, London for some years.

Though she wanted to start a family that never happened for the couple.

“I desperately wanted kids. I even had my fortune read once and she told me I would have a wee girl in my life.

“As it turns out I do look after a wee girl now. Her mum is my friend.”

John “Jackie” MacNicol

Born on April 4 1935 Jackie was grafted into the Sinclair family when he married Florence. Initially working in the Lochaber area, he and Florence – following in the footsteps of her parents and grandparents – opened a bed and breakfast.

The late Jackie MacNicol of Inverlochy.

When Jackie passed away in 2018 age 83 Florence remained in Inverlochy where many of her nieces and nephews reside.

Her brother-in-law Charlie, husband of late sister Anne, visits her most days.

“Jackie was a good man,” said Florence. “He was good to me, and after being married to someone who wasn’t, he [Jackie] was just lovely.”

