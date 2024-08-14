A Place to Remember the Sinclair Family: Jackie MacNicol, husband of Florence, the last remaining Sinclair sibling

There’s only one place where Florence MacNicol can go to spend time with her entire family, and that’s a special memorial bench near to where she grew up.

Placed at the foot of Abrach Road overlooking the water, it was installed by her brother-in-law Jim when her sister Joan passed away. Over the years her other siblings – and even her husband Jackie – have had plaques added to the bench.

What could easily be a site of sadness is a place of peace for Florence, the youngest daughter and only living child of Annie and Donald Sinclair.

Florence and Jackie

Florence was born on May 20 1947. Initially working as a shop girl she moved to Lockerbie for a while but returned to Inverlochy at age 18.

Working as a bus conductor along with her sister Anne, she describes herself as “a bit of a black sheep” in the Sinclair family.

“I was married very young at 19 but then divorced. I was the only one to get a divorce but he wasn’t a nice person.

“However, then I met Jackie.”

Jack MacNicol and Florence wed on May 20 1987, her birthday.

Married in Kyle registrar’s office the pair lived in Southend, London for some years.

Though she wanted to start a family that never happened for the couple.

“I desperately wanted kids. I even had my fortune read once and she told me I would have a wee girl in my life.

“As it turns out I do look after a wee girl now. Her mum is my friend.”

John “Jackie” MacNicol

Born on April 4 1935 Jackie was grafted into the Sinclair family when he married Florence. Initially working in the Lochaber area, he and Florence – following in the footsteps of her parents and grandparents – opened a bed and breakfast.

When Jackie passed away in 2018 age 83 Florence remained in Inverlochy where many of her nieces and nephews reside.

Her brother-in-law Charlie, husband of late sister Anne, visits her most days.

“Jackie was a good man,” said Florence. “He was good to me, and after being married to someone who wasn’t, he [Jackie] was just lovely.”