‘Our future is on the line’: Aurora Hotel’s plan to open new Nairn pub REFUSED by council after neighbours complain

Hotel bosses in Nairn have had plans to expand their restaurant and open a new pub rejected by councillors – after their next door neighbours complained.

The Aurora Hotel wanted to build an extension to wrap around the front of the property, which would expand the dining space and include a new public bar that locals could use.

These proposals were first refused in February and an appeal has now been met with the same frosty reception.

Hotel bosses, wary of the prospect of an A96 bypass and claiming “Airbnb culture” has “decimated” the industry, said refusal would “threaten the long-term future of the business”.

But councillors branded the scheme “overpowering” and “unacceptable” in a meeting held this week.

What was the proposal?

Aurora owners wanted permission for a single-storey ‘L’ shaped extension.

It would reach outwards to a neighbouring property and take over the front garden, utilising all available space on that side of the hotel.

The applicant Enrico Sulejmani argued it would allow for an extra 40 seats in the restaurant – and create a separate bar area for the public to use.

Years of refusal…

Plans for an expansion to the restaurant area were originally submitted back in 2013.

Planners refused the project as it did not “make a positive contribution to the architecture of the area.”

A subsequent smaller scale proposal for a conservatory was approved in 2014.

The latest application wanted to demolish this conservatory extension, and replace it with the bigger extension.

What did the neighbours think?

Neighbour Kristin Duncan voiced her concerns and said “nothing has changed” from the scheme refused more than a decade ago.

She asked councillors to consider the “detrimental impact this would have on the architecture of the area and overall character of the area”.

Neighbours to the hotel, Mr and Mrs Duncan also submitted their objections soon after the consultation was opened.

‘House next door would be left in the shade’

The letter of objection to Highland Council stated: “The location of the extension adjacent to the west boundary wall will result in the overshadowing of our client’s front garden and front rooms, particularly in the winter months.”

They added the expansion of the restaurant and creation of a public bar would mean increased activity around the hotel for longer hours.

Why does Aurora Hotel need Nairn extension?

The applicants for the Aurora Hotel believed the project was in keeping with the local aesthetic.

They cited the “highly expensive natural materials” they would use to blend the development into the surrounding architecture.

And they argued the project was a better option than the “unsightly and out of place” current conservatory.

In the appeal documents, they said the expansion was required for the continued running of the business and to “provide a service to the community.”

‘Our future is at stake’

An emotive statement from CM Design architects added: “The spectre of a long-promised A96 bypass to the town has engendered an atmosphere of foreboding and foreclosure to local businesses who see no reason to invest in longevity.

“The hotel industry in particular has been decimated by the culture of Airbnb and the increasing availability of short-term tenancy and self-catering properties in the town.

“The refusal of this application threatens the long-term future of this hotel business.”

What did councillors have to say?

Speaking in the meeting, councillor Paul Oldham said: “This is a traditional Victorian villa… It fits in well with the rest of the street.

“That’s something we would definitely lose with this large extension.”

He added there would be an “unacceptable” loss of light with intended higher wall plans encroaching on Mr and Mrs Duncan’s property.

Councillor Isabelle Campbell also highlighted the concerns of the proposal on neighbouring properties, calling it “not acceptable.”

And Richard Gale said: “I am in favour of helping with the economic development of the business, but I think this development is going to be quite overpowering.”

Committee chairman Drew Millar said: “I think it would certainly change the character of that particular part of Academy Street.”

Aurora Hotel has been contacted for comment.

