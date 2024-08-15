‘Our future is on the line’: Aurora Hotel’s plan to open new Nairn pub REFUSED by council after neighbours complain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Our future is on the line’: Aurora Hotel’s plan to open new Nairn pub REFUSED by council after neighbours complain

Hotel bosses, wary of the prospect of an A96 bypass and claiming "Airbnb culture" has "decimated" the industry, said refusal would "threaten the long-term future of the business". 

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Aurora Hotel front
The Aurora Hotel in Nairn. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Hotel bosses in Nairn have had plans to expand their restaurant and open a new pub rejected by councillors – after their next door neighbours complained.

The Aurora Hotel wanted to build an extension to wrap around the front of the property, which would expand the dining space and include a new public bar that locals could use.

These proposals were first refused in February and an appeal has now been met with the same frosty reception.

Hotel bosses, wary of the prospect of an A96 bypass and claiming “Airbnb culture” has “decimated” the industry, said refusal would “threaten the long-term future of the business”.

But councillors branded the scheme “overpowering” and “unacceptable” in a meeting held this week.

What was the proposal?

Aurora owners wanted permission for a single-storey ‘L’ shaped extension.

It would reach outwards to a neighbouring property and take over the front garden, utilising all available space on that side of the hotel.

The applicant Enrico Sulejmani argued it would allow for an extra 40 seats in the restaurant – and create a separate bar area for the public to use.

This area of front garden would have been built over in the development. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Years of refusal…

Plans for an expansion to the restaurant area were originally submitted back in 2013.

Planners refused the project as it did not “make a positive contribution to the architecture of the area.”

A subsequent smaller scale proposal for a conservatory was approved in 2014.

The latest application wanted to demolish this conservatory extension, and replace it with the bigger extension.

Aurora hotel conservatory
The original conservatory approved in 2014. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson 

What did the neighbours think?

Neighbour Kristin Duncan voiced her concerns and said “nothing has changed” from the scheme refused more than a decade ago.

She asked councillors to consider the “detrimental impact this would have on the architecture of the area and overall character of the area”.

Neighbours to the hotel, Mr and Mrs Duncan also submitted their objections soon after the consultation was opened.

‘House next door would be left in the shade’

The letter of objection to Highland Council stated: “The location of the extension adjacent to the west boundary wall will result in the overshadowing of our client’s front garden and front rooms, particularly in the winter months.”

They added the expansion of the restaurant and creation of a public bar would mean increased activity around the hotel for longer hours.

Aurora hotel proximity to neighbouring house
The neighbours are adjacent to the now defunct extension plans. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Why does Aurora Hotel need Nairn extension?

The applicants for the Aurora Hotel believed the project was in keeping with the local aesthetic.

They cited the “highly expensive natural materials” they would use to blend the development into the surrounding architecture.

And they argued the project was a better option than the “unsightly and out of place” current conservatory.

In the appeal documents, they said the expansion was required for the continued running of the business and to “provide a service to the community.”

aurora hotel gardens
The Aurora Hotel say they want an extension for economic development of the business. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

‘Our future is at stake’

An emotive statement from CM Design architects added: “The spectre of a long-promised A96 bypass to the town has engendered an atmosphere of foreboding and foreclosure to local businesses who see no reason to invest in longevity.

“The hotel industry in particular has been decimated by the culture of Airbnb and the increasing availability of short-term tenancy and self-catering properties in the town.

“The refusal of this application threatens the long-term future of this hotel business.”

What did councillors have to say?

Speaking in the meeting, councillor Paul Oldham said: “This is a traditional Victorian villa… It fits in well with the rest of the street.

“That’s something we would definitely lose with this large extension.”

He added there would be an “unacceptable” loss of light with intended higher wall plans encroaching on Mr and Mrs Duncan’s property.

Traffic on A96 in Nairn.
Traffic jams are common in Nairn – but would an A96 bypass hammer local firms? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Councillor Isabelle Campbell also highlighted the concerns of the proposal on neighbouring properties, calling it “not acceptable.”

And Richard Gale said: “I am in favour of helping with the economic development of the business, but I think this development is going to be quite overpowering.”

Committee chairman Drew Millar said: “I think it would certainly change the character of that particular part of Academy Street.”

Aurora Hotel has been contacted for comment.

Conversation