Inverness Premier Inn lodges plan to transform closed Beefeater as it expands with DOZENS of new rooms

Premier Inn West is moving forward with expansion plans as tourism booms in the Highland Capital.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
The Inverness Premier Inn is hoping to expand.
The Inverness Premier Inn is hoping to expand. Image: Will Angus

Premier Inn West has lodged plans to transform its closed Beefeater restaurant into 40 new rooms amid an Inverness tourism boom.

The restaurant will be remodelled into a smaller breakfast venue, which will not be open to the general public.

Plans submitted to Highland Council reveal more about the revamp.

The hotel currently has 130 rooms but seeks to expand to 170 by using the local Beefeater restaurant and building an annexe to the north of the building.

The Inverness Premier Inn. Image: Will Angus

Even more rooms could soon be on offer…

The hotel was previously expanded in 2019 by 54 rooms, by building a three-storey extension.

premier inn west inverness from above
The Premier Inn West Inverness site earmarked for development is highlighted above. Image supplied by Google Earth.

Under the plans, the car park would reduce in size from 188 vehicles to 171.

Architects say this shouldn’t be an issue, however.

They reckon that losing the usual diners who turned up just to tuck in at the Beefeater will leave plenty room for hotel guests.

The car park. Image: Will Angus

The hotel advertises itself as close to Loch Ness and with quick public transport connections into town due to its location opposite the newly opened Torvean mobility hub.

Why is this needed?

Inverness is an increasingly popular destination.

In May, the Highland Capital trumped tourism meccas like London, Bath and Oxford to take take third spot in the annual UK Hotel Market Index from property giant Colliers.

The closed down Beefeater.

And just last week, experts told us that the city is in a strong position.

Patio Hotels chief executive Tony Storey said: “There is still a big demand, the market is still strong. Inverness definitely needs more hotels.”

