Highland League club partner with local suicide prevention charity for special shirt

Highland League football club Nairn County have launched a unique third shirt to support local suicide prevention charity Mikeysline.

Inverness-based Mikeysline was founded in 2015 following the tragic deaths of good friends Martin Shaw and Michael Williamson within 48 hours of each other.

It has offered confidential, non-judgemental support to people of all ages dealing with mental health issues, emotional distress or thoughts of suicide in the Highlands, islands and Moray.

It was recently announced that suicide rates in Scotland experienced a rise in 2023, with numbers in the Highlands and islands “significantly higher” than the Scottish average.

Featuring a bee pattern taken from the Mikeysline logo, the shirt has been launched to help grow the presence of the charity who provide text and face-to-face support for people of all ages struggling to cope across the region.

Nairn County will be donating £10 from each sale of an adult shirt and £5 from the sale of a kids version to Mikeysline, which were designed by kit supplier Hope and Glory and will be used in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

It made its debut in the “Wee County’s” 3-2 home league defeat to Rothes last night.

As well as raising money from every shirt sale, the club will be dedicating a home league match to fundraising for the charity during the season.

The partnership has been made possible thanks to the support of local company Sidecrystal, who partner with the club to have Mikeysline’s logo on the back of the home and away shirts.

Suicide ‘very important cause close to our hearts’

Nairn County chairman Mark Kelman said: “We are very proud to launch our special Mikeysline third shirt.

“With the recent news about suicide rates in Scotland and the experiences of many people in the town of Nairn, it is a very important cause close to our hearts.

“Our special TeamHamish charity third shirt which we had for the past two seasons was our biggest selling shirt of all-time. We have no doubt this shirt will also be extremely popular and shine a light on an incredible charity.”

Mikeysline chief executive Emily Stokes added: “We are so grateful for the partnership with Narin County FC over the last few years, which we really value and the launch of the third shirt this year is an amazing opportunity to really promote our charity locally as well as raise crucial funds.

“We could not be happier with its unique design and hope that it will serve the further purpose of opening up conversations around mental health, which in turn can help break down the stigma that can, and does in some cases, prevent people from reaching out for support when they most need it.”

To reach out to Mikeysline, you can do so via a text line service at 07786 207755, WhatsApp at 01463 729000, messenger and via its website and live chat.