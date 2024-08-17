Highland League club partner with local suicide prevention charity for special shirt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League club partner with local suicide prevention charity for special shirt

Inverness-based Mikeysline will benefit from sales of the jersey.

Nairn County Mikeysline shirt.
The new Nairn County third shirt promotes Highland charity Mikeysline. Image: Mikeysline.
By Chris Cromar

Highland League football club Nairn County have launched a unique third shirt to support local suicide prevention charity Mikeysline.

Inverness-based Mikeysline was founded in 2015 following the tragic deaths of good friends Martin Shaw and Michael Williamson within 48 hours of each other.

It has offered confidential, non-judgemental support to people of all ages dealing with mental health issues, emotional distress or thoughts of suicide in the Highlands, islands and Moray.

Nairn County Mikeysline shirt.
The new shirt is a modern classic. Image: Nairn County FC.

It was recently announced that suicide rates in Scotland experienced a rise in 2023, with numbers in the Highlands and islands “significantly higher” than the Scottish average.

Featuring a bee pattern taken from the Mikeysline logo, the shirt has been launched to help grow the presence of the charity who provide text and face-to-face support for people of all ages struggling to cope across the region.

Nairn County will be donating £10 from each sale of an adult shirt and £5 from the sale of a kids version to Mikeysline, which were designed by kit supplier Hope and Glory and will be used in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

Nairn County Mikeysline shirt.
The shirt made its debut at Station Park last night. Image: Jasperimage.

It made its debut in the “Wee County’s” 3-2 home league defeat to Rothes last night.

As well as raising money from every shirt sale, the club will be dedicating a home league match to fundraising for the charity during the season.

The partnership has been made possible thanks to the support of local company Sidecrystal, who partner with the club to  have Mikeysline’s logo on the back of the home and away shirts.

Suicide ‘very important cause close to our hearts’

Nairn County chairman Mark Kelman said: “We are very proud to launch our special Mikeysline third shirt.

“With the recent news about suicide rates in Scotland and the experiences of many people in the town of Nairn, it is a very important cause close to our hearts.

“Our special TeamHamish charity third shirt which we had for the past two seasons was our biggest selling shirt of all-time. We have no doubt this shirt will also be extremely popular and shine a light on an incredible charity.”

Emily Stokes the chief exective of Mikeysline standing next to a colourful wall.
Mikeysline chief executive Emily Stokes said the partnership is an “amazing opportunity” for the charity. Image: Mikeysline.

Mikeysline chief executive Emily Stokes added: “We are so grateful for the partnership with Narin County FC over the last few years, which we really value and the launch of the third shirt this year is an amazing opportunity to really promote our charity locally as well as raise crucial funds.

“We could not be happier with its unique design and hope that it will serve the further purpose of opening up conversations around mental health, which in turn can help break down the stigma that can, and does in some cases, prevent people from reaching out for support when they most need it.”

To reach out to Mikeysline, you can do so via a text line service at 07786 207755, WhatsApp at 01463 729000, messenger and via its website and live chat.

