Police name motorcyclist killed in crash near Wick

The motorcyclist who died at the scene of a crash near Wick last week has been named by police.

Peter Davies, 61, was riding his Ducati motorbike when he was involved in the crash with a Ford Transit van.

The incident took place on the A882 Wick to Thurso road at about 7.50pm on Tuesday, August 13.

Mr Davies, from Wick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigation into crash

The road was closed for more than seven hours while an investigation was carried out by officers.

Police sergeant Calum Macaulay, from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Davies’ family and friends at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident and has yet to speak to officers, to please get in touch.

“We would also still like to see any dashcam footage you may have from the area around the time of the collision.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 3450 of August 13.