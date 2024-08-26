In-form attacker Pape Habib Gueye aims to be ‘goal machine’ for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

In-form attacker Pape Habib Gueye aims to be ‘goal machine’ for Aberdeen

Attacker Gueye also hopes supporters are enjoying his 'African dance' during goal celebrations.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie, on August 25. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie, on August 25. Image: SNS.

In-form attacker Pape Habib Gueye aims to be a “goal machine” for Aberdeen under new boss Jimmy Thelin.

Former Senegal under-20 international Gueye netted both goals in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

The 24-year-old has now netted three times in the last two Premiership games, having also scored in the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren.

Aberdeen have raced to a perfect start under Thelin this season, winning eight out of eight games in all competitions.

Gueye said: “I am trying to score in every game and be a goal machine.

“The second one (against Kilmarnock), I practice in training as I’m good when I’m on the keeper and they come in.

“In the second half, we needed a second.

“When we scored that it was very important.”

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates his second goal in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye celebrates his second goal in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

‘Now my confidence is growing’

A £500,000 signing from Belgian top-flight KV Kortrijk last summer, Gueye endured a frustrating first season with Aberdeen.

Gueye managed just one start and 132 minutes of first-team action for the Dons last campaign before being sent on loan.

The attacker was on loan at Norwegian top-flight side Kristiansund BK from February to July.

He scored four times in 15 appearances for Kristiansund and pitched in with three assists.

Manager Thelin offered a clean slate to every player on his arrival at Pittodrie – and Gueye has grabbed the opportunity to kick-start his Pittodrie career.

Pape Gueye breaks the deadlock for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Gueye said: “I’m happy to play because I want to show the supporters and everyone what I can do on the pitch.

“Now my confidence is growing step by step and I have to keep doing what I am doing.

“The team are also doing great together, which is most important.”

Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye at full time after the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

‘I have a lot of dance in my mind’

Gueye has has also become a fans’ favourite due to his recent goal return and ebullient dances in front of supporters to celebrate scoring.

He said: “I have a lot of dance in my mind so I just do it.

“It is an African dance – I hope all the supporters love it.”

Everyone knows what to do on the pitch under Jimmy Thelin, Gueye says

Gueye’s headed double against Kilmarnock extended Aberdeen’s winning start to the season under manager Thelin.

The Reds sit second in the Premiership table, behind Celtic on goal difference.

Aberdeen and defending champions Celtic are the only Premiership clubs to have won all three of their opening league fixtures.

The Dons are also in the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup, where they will face League Two Spartans at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye scores to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock Image: SNS

Gueye said: “It is very good and you also see how we play.

“If we lose the ball, we try to get it back as quick as possible.

“Everyone is happy, everyone feels good and knows what to do on the pitch.”

