In-form attacker Pape Habib Gueye aims to be ‘goal machine’ for Aberdeen

In-form attacker Pape Habib Gueye aims to be a “goal machine” for Aberdeen under new boss Jimmy Thelin.

Former Senegal under-20 international Gueye netted both goals in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

The 24-year-old has now netted three times in the last two Premiership games, having also scored in the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren.

Aberdeen have raced to a perfect start under Thelin this season, winning eight out of eight games in all competitions.

Gueye said: “I am trying to score in every game and be a goal machine.

“The second one (against Kilmarnock), I practice in training as I’m good when I’m on the keeper and they come in.

“In the second half, we needed a second.

“When we scored that it was very important.”

‘Now my confidence is growing’

A £500,000 signing from Belgian top-flight KV Kortrijk last summer, Gueye endured a frustrating first season with Aberdeen.

Gueye managed just one start and 132 minutes of first-team action for the Dons last campaign before being sent on loan.

The attacker was on loan at Norwegian top-flight side Kristiansund BK from February to July.

He scored four times in 15 appearances for Kristiansund and pitched in with three assists.

Manager Thelin offered a clean slate to every player on his arrival at Pittodrie – and Gueye has grabbed the opportunity to kick-start his Pittodrie career.

Gueye said: “I’m happy to play because I want to show the supporters and everyone what I can do on the pitch.

“Now my confidence is growing step by step and I have to keep doing what I am doing.

“The team are also doing great together, which is most important.”

‘I have a lot of dance in my mind’

Gueye has has also become a fans’ favourite due to his recent goal return and ebullient dances in front of supporters to celebrate scoring.

He said: “I have a lot of dance in my mind so I just do it.

“It is an African dance – I hope all the supporters love it.”

Everyone knows what to do on the pitch under Jimmy Thelin, Gueye says

Gueye’s headed double against Kilmarnock extended Aberdeen’s winning start to the season under manager Thelin.

The Reds sit second in the Premiership table, behind Celtic on goal difference.

Aberdeen and defending champions Celtic are the only Premiership clubs to have won all three of their opening league fixtures.

The Dons are also in the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup, where they will face League Two Spartans at Pittodrie.

Gueye said: “It is very good and you also see how we play.

“If we lose the ball, we try to get it back as quick as possible.

“Everyone is happy, everyone feels good and knows what to do on the pitch.”