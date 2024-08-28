Wedding plans: Skye’s Old Man of Storr set for bonanza as council cashes in on beauty spot

Hard-up Highland Council hope to cash in on the picturesque Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye – by enticing more happy couples to tie the knot there.

The council is desperate for new money-making ventures as it fights to save £113 million – and this ploy could help net an extra £300,000.

They are sending out invites in the hopes that would-be brides and grooms plump to splash their cash on ceremonies at a new centre there – before getting some stunning snaps at the Trotternish Ridge beauty spot.

And this is just one part of their proposals for this iconic destination.

The hope is a newly-opened centre near the Old Man of Storr will offer guided walking tours as well, with punters paying £5 per trip.

The Ionad an Stòir (Storr Centre) was officially opened this week and Isle of Skye and Raasay Committee members discussed the ways the local authority can boost its coffers as a result.

Newly-weds could be saved from bad weather

Officials say the breathtaking backdrop means the Old Man of Storr is already popular with couples…

But the unpredictable weather has been known to turn in an instant, leaving brides bedraggled and grooms gloomy.

The report explains how this new centre could be something of a game-changer.

It states: “Skye is a popular wedding destination due to the scenery.

“However, Skye can experience unpredictable weather conditions, which puts outdoor weddings at risk.”

What else is planned to cash in on new Skye centre?

The Storr Centre is also looking for an alcohol licence, which would give those seeking to tie the knot more cause for celebration in Skye.

Uses of the new centre go beyond just weddings, with locals able to book the centre for events.

A shop on site will give additional retail opportunities to local businesses.

Guided tours to the Old Man of Storr will be run from the site, as well as electric vehicle chargers.

Where will the money go?

Estimates say the centre could earn an extra £300,000 annually for ailing council budgets.

Half of the income generated will be utilised by the Isle of Skye and Raasay Committee to reinvest back into Skye.

The other half will go into the Highland Council pot.

Just how popular is Skye with tourists?

The Old Man of Storr is a must-visit Skye landmark for tourists, with the estimated number of visitors this year approaching 300,000.

Visitors to the site, a 20-minute drive north of Portree, have now finally bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

Tripadvisor have awarded the scenic site the Travellers’ Choice Award, ranking it within the top 10% of attractions on the website.

Happy councillors expect more visitors

Councillors at the meeting remarked on the high number of tourists this year alone, with John Finlayson saying “the place is heaving at the moment”.

He welcomed the five new jobs created via the centre.

Councillor Drew Millar stressed the need to react the increasing numbers of visitors.

“We need to be expanding the car parking as soon as possible. We need to get our infrastructure enhanced,” he cautioned.

The council also see the new centre as an avenue to support the Gaelic language through bilingual signage and promotion on the Storr social media.

Representatives during the meeting stressed the importance of educating both visitors and locals on the island Gaelic to maintain its presence.

Council officer Allan Gunn worked on the project.

At the meeting he said: “One of the keys to delivering sustainable tourism is never stop changing, never stop innovating. Never stop coming up with new ideas.

“We are committed to that.”

