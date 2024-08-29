‘Drive on the left and use passing places!’ Skye crusaders putting up 100 signs to tackle dodgy driving

Skye community crusaders are rolling out new signs to remind visitors of driving etiquette in an effort to reduce island road rage.

Dunvegan Community Council has been granted £1,400 from Highland Council to install 100 additional signs on key roads in the area.

The signs, to be wrapped around lampposts, will remind visitors to drive on the left side of the road – and include advice on using passing places correctly.

The project will also include a new community council website providing information to tourists on arrival to Skye.

What are the plans?

A similar series of roadside improvements was installed on Barra, with QR codes to direct curious visitors.

The website will hold information on locations of public toilets, while also reminding users about island driving on single track roads.

The Police Scotland and several nearby community councils have helped put the plans together.

Why does Skye need more road signs?

The P&J has recently covered road chaos on Skye as tourists had a busy summer on the idyllic west coast island.

Tourism is an important industry to Skye so one of the priorities for councillors is to minimise islander’s frustrations with visitors on the roads.

The project hopes the signs and website will improve road safety and reduce “antisocial behaviour” among a “minority” of tourists.

The application made to the council says “both residents and visitors should benefit”.

Councillors ‘glad to see it coming forward’

Councillors welcomed the proposal when it was brought forward in a recent Skye and Rasaay committee meeting.

Ruraidh Stewart said: “This is a really good project and I’m really glad to see it coming forward.”

He suggested the council should be funding additional passing place signs for the benefit of visitors on the roads.

Chairman John Finlayson addressed the concerns and confirmed council staff will be installing more passing place signs into the winter.

