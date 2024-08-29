‘Drive on the left and use passing places!’ Skye crusaders putting up 100 signs to tackle dodgy driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Drive on the left and use passing places!’ Skye crusaders putting up 100 signs to tackle dodgy driving

Skye road signs will remind visitors to drive responsibly after community council has plans for 100 new signs approved

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Dunvegan campsite skye
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 16th July '19 File Pics. Dunvegan and its campsite, Isle of Skye.

Skye community crusaders are rolling out new signs to remind visitors of driving etiquette in an effort to reduce island road rage.

Dunvegan Community Council has been granted £1,400 from Highland Council to install 100 additional signs on key roads in the area.

The signs, to be wrapped around lampposts, will remind visitors to drive on the left side of the road – and include advice on using passing places correctly.

The project will also include a new community council website providing information to tourists on arrival to Skye.

dunvegan camper van fuel station
Dunvegan is popular with visitors. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

What are the plans?

A similar series of roadside improvements was installed on Barra, with QR codes to direct curious visitors.

The website will hold information on locations of public toilets, while also reminding users about island driving on single track roads.

The Police Scotland and several nearby community councils have helped put the plans together.

Dunvegan campsite skye
Dunvegan campsite, Isle of Skye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Why does Skye need more road signs?

The P&J has recently covered road chaos on Skye as tourists had a busy summer on the idyllic west coast island.

Tourism is an important industry to Skye so one of the priorities for councillors is to minimise islander’s frustrations with visitors on the roads.

The project hopes the signs and website will improve road safety and reduce “antisocial behaviour” among a “minority” of tourists.

The application made to the council says “both residents and visitors should benefit”.

uig camper
Uig is also popular with visitors and are working with Dunvegan on the project. Image: Sandy McCook.

Councillors ‘glad to see it coming forward’

Councillors welcomed the proposal when it was brought forward in a recent Skye and Rasaay committee meeting.

Ruraidh Stewart said: “This is a really good project and I’m really glad to see it coming forward.”

dunvegan castle road
No passing place on road outside the popular Dunvegan Castle. Image: Google Maps.

He suggested the council should be funding additional passing place signs for the benefit of visitors on the roads.

Chairman John Finlayson addressed the concerns and confirmed council staff will be installing more passing place signs into the winter.

