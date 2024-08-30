New speed cameras go live on NC500 from next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New speed cameras go live on NC500 from next week

The temporary measure aims to "reduce road casualties and improve road safety".

By Alberto Lejarraga
speed cameras
Transport Scotland announced in June that four camera columns would be introduced

New average speed cameras will start operating on the NC500 from next week.

Police Scotland’s North Safety Camera Unit has installed innovative, renewable-powered cameras on the A836 between Reay and Thurso.

They will be deployed on a temporary basis as part of plans to improve road safety and encourage better speed compliance on Scotland’s roads.

New speed cameras on NC500

The innovative speed cameras will be the first to make use of renewable energy, using a combination of solar and bio-methanol sources.

They will be powered by off-grid sources, which enables the technology to be deployed at locations previously inaccessible for fixed infrastructure.

Eric Dunion, North Safety Camera Unit Manager, said: “Our priority is firmly focused on helping to reduce road casualties and improving road safety by slowing motorists down and making them think about their driving behaviours.

“The introduction of these new temporary cameras on the A836 will hopefully do just that.

“Monthly speed surveys will be carried out to monitor vehicle speeds and traffic volumes and to help determine our continued deployment strategy.”

The cameras will go live from Monday, September 2, with offences being processed from that day.

