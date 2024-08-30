New speed cameras go live on NC500 from next week

New average speed cameras will start operating on the NC500 from next week.

Police Scotland’s North Safety Camera Unit has installed innovative, renewable-powered cameras on the A836 between Reay and Thurso.

They will be deployed on a temporary basis as part of plans to improve road safety and encourage better speed compliance on Scotland’s roads.

New speed cameras on NC500

The innovative speed cameras will be the first to make use of renewable energy, using a combination of solar and bio-methanol sources.

They will be powered by off-grid sources, which enables the technology to be deployed at locations previously inaccessible for fixed infrastructure.

Eric Dunion, North Safety Camera Unit Manager, said: “Our priority is firmly focused on helping to reduce road casualties and improving road safety by slowing motorists down and making them think about their driving behaviours.

“The introduction of these new temporary cameras on the A836 will hopefully do just that.

“Monthly speed surveys will be carried out to monitor vehicle speeds and traffic volumes and to help determine our continued deployment strategy.”

The cameras will go live from Monday, September 2, with offences being processed from that day.