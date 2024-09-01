‘Significant damage’ caused after unknown person fills van with rocks and rubble in Western Isles

“Significant damage” has been caused to a van after an unknown person filled it with approximately one tonne of rocks and rubble.

The white Toyota van was parked outside the Storas Uibhist office in Daliburgh on South Uist.

The incident is believed to have taken place between July 10 and and July 29 outside the offices of the community owned company that manages the 93,000 acre South Uist Estate.

Police in the Western Isles are now appealing for information about the incident, which saw the back of the van filled with debris.

‘Appeal to anyone with information to come forward’

Constable John Maxwell from Bencecula police station said: “We are carrying out inquiries into this matter and would appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“You can call police on 101, quoting reference number CR/0307693/24.”