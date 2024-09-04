Why Ellon café and shop The Chocolate Bar is ‘like an extended family’ to local community

“It’s not just a café, it’s a place where people can connect, relax and indulge in something truly special.”

It comes as no surprise to me that Kira Rattray has such admirable words to share about her Ellon café and chocolate shop The Chocolate Bar.

After all, the now 40-year-old has been eating, sleeping and breathing the business for nearly a decade.

Not only has she made “so many friends” through the shop, it’s even where she met her husband.

‘Chocolate is more than just a treat to me – it’s a form of art’

The Ellon local is no stranger to being around chocolate.

Kira’s love for it “has deep roots” starting from childhood as it was a key part of baking with her gran and auntie. This love grew into a fascination with the craft of chocolate-making.

“I’ve spent many years in the food and drink industry, most of those years focused on chocolate,” she tells me.

“Before I became a mum, I ran my own successful chocolate company, specialising in truffles and bars.

“This allowed me to explore my passion [for chocolate] deeply, from sourcing the best ingredients to creating unique products.”

Her former company attended farmers’ markets, shows and exhibitions, and supplied many shops across Scotland (including The Chocolate Bar).

Kira adds: “Chocolate is more than just a treat to me – it’s a form of art. And I’m thrilled to share it with others through The Chocolate Bar.”

From supplying The Chocolate Bar to taking business over and helping it evolve

The end goal for Kira was always to own a retail shop and café.

When the opportunity arose to purchase The Chocolate Bar, based in The Square, she said “it felt like a natural next step”.

“I saw an opportunity to make my vision a reality. It allowed me to expand my reach while also creating a space where people could enjoy my products directly,” she added.

Although the Ellon café and shop is Kira’s venture, it was a collective decision between her and her husband to go ahead with the purchase.

They received the keys on Saturday February 14, 2015. The Chocolate Bar originally opened in 2010.

The entrepreneur said: “I decided to combine my wholesale business with the café and shop, bringing both under one roof.

“We married a few years after, welcomed our fur baby into our home just after lockdown and welcomed daddy’s own little carbon copy last year (who’s due date was actually the 14th of February).

“Now, as a mother of an 18-month-old, I’m learning to balance my passion for chocolate and demands of being a business owner with the adventure of motherhood.

“It’s a rewarding journey, but definitely a juggling act!”

Since taking over the business, its offering and overall customer experience has been enhanced.

What’s on the menu at the Ellon café and chocolate shop?

With seating for 12 to 18 people, customers can expect a range of sandwiches, toasties, paninis, salads and baked potatoes.

There’s also afternoon teas and a large selection of brownies (including classic and salted caramel, both gluten-free) and bakes.

Everything is available as sit in or takeaway.

Chocolate bars, truffles, drinking chocolate and other sweet treats are available in the shop.

And a close-knit team of five work between the café and shop.

‘I’ve seen families grow,’ Kira reflects on how important The Chocolate Bar is to local community

After asking what Kira has loved most about running The Chocolate Bar, she said: “Our customers.

“Coming from a wholesale background, I didn’t always get to see people enjoy the chocolates I created. Now, I often get to witness firsthand the joy our products bring.

“Balancing the business with being a mum has been challenging, but the support from the community and the satisfaction of seeing our happy customers makes it all worth it.

“We are like an extended family.

“I’ve seen families grow. It’s such a warming feeling and reminds me of how important the shop is to the community.

The business owner also revealed some plans that are in the works at The Chocolate Bar.

“I can share some, and others are still in the development stage…” she said.

“This month, we are launching our mini master classes. On the last Monday of every month, we will have a different ‘flavour of the month’ where participants will create truffles, bars and bark using that flavour.

“Class sizes will be a maximum of 10.

“I’m also testing the water for some taster sessions with guest appearances.

“We are doing a complete overhaul of our opening hours to accommodate the changes coming, so we will be opening the café and shop from 9am to 4pm Wednesday to Saturday.

“I’m quite excited to share some mentoring works in the pipeline. I believe in the importance of sharing knowledge and supporting others, so I’m looking forward to helping others on their own journeys.”

