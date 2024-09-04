Why Ellon café and shop The Chocolate Bar is ‘like an extended family’ to local community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Ellon café and shop The Chocolate Bar is ‘like an extended family’ to local community

It goes without saying, but the business – located in The Square – celebrates all things chocolate (among other things).

Kira outside her well-loved Ellon café, The Chocolate Bar. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

“It’s not just a café, it’s a place where people can connect, relax and indulge in something truly special.”

It comes as no surprise to me that Kira Rattray has such admirable words to share about her Ellon café and chocolate shop The Chocolate Bar.

After all, the now 40-year-old has been eating, sleeping and breathing the business for nearly a decade.

Not only has she made “so many friends” through the shop, it’s even where she met her husband.

‘Chocolate is more than just a treat to me – it’s a form of art’

The Ellon local is no stranger to being around chocolate.

Kira’s love for it “has deep roots” starting from childhood as it was a key part of baking with her gran and auntie. This love grew into a fascination with the craft of chocolate-making.

Chocolate truffles at Ellon cafe The Chocolate Bar.
Chocolate truffles.

“I’ve spent many years in the food and drink industry, most of those years focused on chocolate,” she tells me.

“Before I became a mum, I ran my own successful chocolate company, specialising in truffles and bars.

“This allowed me to explore my passion [for chocolate] deeply, from sourcing the best ingredients to creating unique products.”

Stack of brownies.
Kira used to run a successful chocolate company.

Her former company attended farmers’ markets, shows and exhibitions, and supplied many shops across Scotland (including The Chocolate Bar).

Kira adds: “Chocolate is more than just a treat to me – it’s a form of art. And I’m thrilled to share it with others through The Chocolate Bar.”

From supplying The Chocolate Bar to taking business over and helping it evolve

The end goal for Kira was always to own a retail shop and café.

When the opportunity arose to purchase The Chocolate Bar, based in The Square, she said “it felt like a natural next step”.

“I saw an opportunity to make my vision a reality. It allowed me to expand my reach while also creating a space where people could enjoy my products directly,” she added.

Although the Ellon café and shop is Kira’s venture, it was a collective decision between her and her husband to go ahead with the purchase.

Owner Kira Rattray at The Chocolate Bar.
The Ellon café was taken over by Kira in 2015.

They received the keys on Saturday February 14, 2015. The Chocolate Bar originally opened in 2010.

The entrepreneur said: “I decided to combine my wholesale business with the café and shop, bringing both under one roof.

“We married a few years after, welcomed our fur baby into our home just after lockdown and welcomed daddy’s own little carbon copy last year (who’s due date was actually the 14th of February).

Exterior of The Chocolate Bar cafe in Ellon.
Outside The Chocolate Bar in The Square.

“Now, as a mother of an 18-month-old, I’m learning to balance my passion for chocolate and demands of being a business owner with the adventure of motherhood.

“It’s a rewarding journey, but definitely a juggling act!”

Since taking over the business, its offering and overall customer experience has been enhanced.

What’s on the menu at the Ellon café and chocolate shop?

With seating for 12 to 18 people, customers can expect a range of sandwiches, toasties, paninis, salads and baked potatoes.

There’s also afternoon teas and a large selection of brownies (including classic and salted caramel, both gluten-free) and bakes.

Selection of bakes.
A selection of tasty bakes are on the menu.

Everything is available as sit in or takeaway.

Chocolate bars, truffles, drinking chocolate and other sweet treats are available in the shop.

Shelf full of products.
Some stock.

And a close-knit team of five work between the café and shop.

‘I’ve seen families grow,’ Kira reflects on how important The Chocolate Bar is to local community

After asking what Kira has loved most about running The Chocolate Bar, she said: “Our customers.

“Coming from a wholesale background, I didn’t always get to see people enjoy the chocolates I created. Now, I often get to witness firsthand the joy our products bring.

Kira serving customers at The Chocolate Bar cafe in Ellon.
Kira serving customers.

“Balancing the business with being a mum has been challenging, but the support from the community and the satisfaction of seeing our happy customers makes it all worth it.

“We are like an extended family.

“I’ve seen families grow. It’s such a warming feeling and reminds me of how important the shop is to the community.

The business owner also revealed some plans that are in the works at The Chocolate Bar.

Stack of brownies.
The venue has seating for 12 to 18 people.

“I can share some, and others are still in the development stage…” she said.

“This month, we are launching our mini master classes. On the last Monday of every month, we will have a different ‘flavour of the month’ where participants will create truffles, bars and bark using that flavour.

“Class sizes will be a maximum of 10.

“I’m also testing the water for some taster sessions with guest appearances.

Kira out The Chocolate Bar.
The Ellon local has plans in place to enhance The Chocolate Bar’s offering even more in 2024.

“We are doing a complete overhaul of our opening hours to accommodate the changes coming, so we will be opening the café and shop from 9am to 4pm Wednesday to Saturday.

“I’m quite excited to share some mentoring works in the pipeline. I believe in the importance of sharing knowledge and supporting others, so I’m looking forward to helping others on their own journeys.”

Conversation