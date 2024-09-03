Orkney gin distillery gets permission for tasting room as £820k expansion ramps up

Orkney’s Deerness Distillery has been given permission to build a new tasting room and function building – as a major expansion takes shape.

The business, best known for its gin, is moving forward with an £820,000 expansion.

One of the key parts of the plan is the “Copinsay Tasting Room”, named after the small island within view of the distillery.

How will new building look?

It will feature a tour room and bar area, according to the planning documents now rubber-stamped by the council.

The room will hold groups of up to 50 people. While the initial plan is to use it for corporate functions, other events may be held there too.

And the business owners are hoping to have it in use by next spring, now it has been approved.

And what’s next as Deerness Distillery expands?

However, other elements of the expansion – which include a larger shop, cafe, outdoor area and car park – are just being finished up.

It’s hoped they’ll be ready to welcome the public on September 24.

While the business has made its name producing a range of gins, it is also branching into whisky – with production to start in November.

As such, the business has been constructing a new whisky stillhouse and cask storage area.

‘We’ve got a good reputation going’

Last spring they launched an “investment opportunity” with the sale of 200 casks of the distillery’s inaugural release single malt priced at £4,750 each.

Business owner and commercial director Gavin May told us about the wider plans.

My May said: “We’ve always been keen to do that. We have a lot of confidence in our products, which are all national and international multi-award winning.

“So we’ve got a very good reputation going.

“The whisky will be a long-term investment for our family and hopefully for generations to come.”

All this will be an area around 20 to 30-minute drive to the east of Kirkwall, in the peninsula of Deerness.

Mr May said most of the work has been “carried out by trades within the parish of Deerness.”

