Orkney gin distillery gets permission for tasting room as £820k expansion ramps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Orkney gin distillery gets permission for tasting room as £820k expansion ramps up

Copinsay Tasting Room is just one piece of Deerness Distillery's expansion - which will see them branch out into whisky production

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Gin
Stuart and Adelle Brown started the Deerness Distillery in their garden. The business is now expanding. Image: Lux

Orkney’s Deerness Distillery has been given permission to build a new tasting room and function building – as a major expansion takes shape.

The business, best known for its gin, is moving forward with an £820,000 expansion.

One of the key parts of the plan is the “Copinsay Tasting Room”, named after the small island within view of the distillery.

The lighthouse on Copinsay. Image: Allan Properties

How will new building look?

It will feature a tour room and bar area, according to the planning documents now rubber-stamped by the council.

The room will hold groups of up to 50 people. While the initial plan is to use it for corporate functions, other events may be held there too.

And the business owners are hoping to have it in use by next spring, now it has been approved.

This shows the new tasting and tour room. Image: Orkney Islands Council

And what’s next as Deerness Distillery expands?

However, other elements of the expansion – which include a larger shop, cafe, outdoor area and car park – are just being finished up.

It’s hoped they’ll be ready to welcome the public on September 24.

While the business has made its name producing a range of gins, it is also branching into whisky – with production to start in November.

As such, the business has been constructing a new whisky stillhouse and cask storage area.

‘We’ve got a good reputation going’

Last spring they launched an “investment opportunity” with the sale of 200 casks of the distillery’s inaugural release single malt priced at £4,750 each.

Business owner and commercial director Gavin May told us about the wider plans.

My May said: “We’ve always been keen to do that. We have a lot of confidence in our products, which are all national and international multi-award winning.

“So we’ve got a very good reputation going.

“The whisky will be a long-term investment for our family and hopefully for generations to come.”

 

All this will be an area around 20 to 30-minute drive to the east of Kirkwall, in the peninsula of Deerness.

Mr May said most of the work has been “carried out by trades within the parish of Deerness.”

‘It’s in imminent danger’: Major work approved at crumbling Orkney birthplace of famous explorer

Conversation