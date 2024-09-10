Peterhead’s £20m levelling up fund at risk in review of ‘empty promises’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead’s £20m levelling up fund at risk in review of ‘empty promises’

The new Labour government says Conservatives had made pledges they "knew they could not keep".

By Adele Merson
Peterhead town centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Peterhead town centre. Image: DC Thomson.

A £20 million fund to rejuvenate Peterhead is at risk in a review of budget-busting promises made by the last Tory government.

The town was promised the cash windfall by former Tory chancellor Jeremy Hunt in March, as part of the previous government’s “levelling up” agenda.

But new Labour Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has now suggested previous ministers had “in some cases made promises to communities they knew they could not keep”.

In a letter to North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr, he said “difficult choices will need to be made to reduce the pressure on public finances”.

The money was to be spent over the next decade on “projects that matter to local people”.

Scottish Secretary and Labour MP Ian Murray.
Scottish Secretary and Labour MP Ian Murray. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

More playparks, a new town centre entertainment venue and a revamp of Lido have all been suggested as potential ideas by locals.

But the spending plans were put on hold when Labour entered Number 10, and they have since announced spending cuts to plug a £22 billion black hole.

Peterhead and Kirkwall, Orkney, were both named in an extension of the Long Term Plan for Towns funding scheme earlier this year.

Peterhead lido car park.
Peterhead lido car park. Image: DC Thomson.

In the letter, Mr Murray said the UK Government is “working through the options available” and will confirm its plans in “due course”.

He added: “The UK Government is committed to developing a new approach to growth, one that is fit for a changed world.”

‘Strong signal’ that Labour will not honour previous government’s plans for Peterhead

Mr Kerr described the remarks as a “strong signal that Labour aren’t going to honour the previous UK Government’s plan for Peterhead”.

He added: “Most, if not all, of the Scottish locations in the long-term plan have already set up independent boards to help investment over that 10-year period.

“Labour can rebrand departments involved, call it a different name, whatever they need to do in order to claim ownership of the project — Peterhead needs this boost far more than it does politics.”

Peterhead was also awarded £20m in January last year to help transform Arbuthnot House on Broad Street into a new museum, library and cultural hub.

Part of that funding is also being used to expand the aquarium in Macduff.

Meanwhile, Elgin was named as the recipient of £38m last year from the levelling up programme to revamp the town centre.

