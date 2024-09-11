Orkney milk shortage: Action plan to rescue industry hit by exodus of ‘ageing workforce’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney milk shortage: Action plan to rescue industry hit by exodus of ‘ageing workforce’

Dairy farmers are retiring and moving out production, which has caused supply issues on the island.

Orkney dairy
A well-stocked shelf in Orkney, but there have been milk shortages. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter

Hard-hit Orkney dairy farms will receive a cash boost after the exodus of an “ageing workforce” caused a milk shortage on the island.

Orkney lost three herds in the first six months of 2023, as numbers dropped across Scotland.

By last month, the drop in dairy farming meant the Tesco in Kirkwall stopped selling local milk.

But now, the council has agreed to provide a cash life-line to keep the remaining operations going.

Cows on the island. Image: Orkney Dairy

What was agreed?

The council’s development and infrastructure committee has endorsed the Orkney Dairy Support programme.

This money will be used to “enable dairy farmers to implement modern efficiency measures”.

This would boost local milk supplies while also reducing the sector’s carbon impact.

The proposals follow complaints around the challenges and pressures being felt by the wider milk supply chain in Orkney

What does farmer say about Orkney milk shortage?

There is still a question mark above how much cash might be headed towards the county’s dairies – as the council says the amount will depend on match funding from “partner agencies.”

Graham Bichan is the managing director of the Orkney Creamery, and explained why the industry is in crisis.

Orkney Food and Drink chairman, Callum MacInnes, Graham Bichan from The Orkney Creamery (winners of Best Dairy-Based Supplier/Producer) and Peter Hutchinson from sponsors NorthLink Ferries at the Orkney Food and Drink Awards ceremony at Stromness Academy in 2016. Image: Tom O’Brien

He said there are now fewer dairy farms in Orkney, meaning less milk for his company to purchase.

Mr Bichan said: “I think retirement has been the main reason for people coming out of dairy farming.

“It’s an aging workforce, so people are exiting the industry. That’s the main driver behind it.

“The shortage has meant we have had to drop customers. We can’t access enough milk.

“So, we’re having to retract our business a little bit.”

Why did Tesco stop selling Orkney milk?

Last month, Tesco Kirkwall’s store manager, Matthew Johnstone, confirmed that Orkney milk would no longer be available from the supermarket.

The Kirkwall Tesco felt the brunt of the Orkney milk shortage. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Unfortunately they informed us they could not supply local shops and the volume we sold on top of that,” Mr Johnstone said in a statement on the Orkney Every Little Helps Facebook group.

“They decided to withdraw sale from Tesco due to not being able to supply the orders we were generating.”

