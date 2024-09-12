Police bamboozled by mystery dead fox on Orkney – with ‘no crime’ detected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police bamboozled by mystery dead fox on Orkney – with ‘no crime’ detected

There are no foxes on the island, which led some to speculate a "prankster" had brought one over from the mainland.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney fox
The dead fox was discovered in Kirkwall. Image supplied

The mystery surrounding the discovery of a dead fox on Orkney has deepened as police say they’ve found no evidence of a crime taking place.

However, officers are still asking anyone with any information to contact them as they try to figure out quite what happened.

It is understood the SSPCA is looking into the issue too.

Orkney isn’t known to have any foxes at all.

So, when the corpse of a young vixen turned up at Garden House near the Balfour Hospital on Tuesday morning, it raised plenty of questions.

The animal’s body was swiftly taken away by staff from the local council and private vet practice Northvet.

What does vet think happened to dead Orkney fox?

One of the vets who conducted a post-mortem on the animal, Rhona Ley, said she would agree with the theory that the animal had been hit and killed by a vehicle on the Scottish Mainland and, by some means, brought into Orkney.

This was the conclusion when a similar discovery was made back in 2007.

The Dead fox was found near Garden House on Tuesday morning. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

And on the Orkney Wildlife Facebook page, many thought it was a “sick joke”.

One commenter said: “Sick joke, from some sad person.”

On Tuesday, the council’s trading standards manager, Gary Foubister, said the matter would be reported to Police Scotland for investigation.

Mr Foubister also said: “It is a serious offence” to release non-native species, “dead or alive”.

While police have confirmed that they made inquiries, the investigation appears to have hit a dead end.

What is your theory? Let us know in our comments section below

What did police say?

A police spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, 10 September, 2024, officers were made aware of a dead fox having been discovered in Orkney.

“Inquiries were carried out and no criminality established.”

No further details on how this conclusion was reached have been given.

Police have asked that anyone with further information contact 101.

Conversation