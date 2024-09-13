Uber to fly seaplane over Highlands in one-of-a-kind tour

Select lucky Uber customers will get the chance to view the Highlands from the sky later this month.

The ride-sharing app has announced it will fly a seaplane over the region for the first time in a “unique” experience.

The tour has already sold out after going on sale yesterday.

Scottish icon Alan Cumming is lending his voice to the experience with his narrations being played over speakers.

The Traitors US host and Emmy-award winning actor has recorded a series of personal stories and anecdotes for the journey.

The plane, with a capacity of six guests, will be taking off at the luxurious Cameron House Hotel near Loch Lomond from September 21 to September 23.

From there, a lucky few will see the likes of Ben Nevis, Glencoe Valley and Glenfinnan Viaduct from a never-before-seen perspective.

Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK said: “The Scottish Highlands are one of the most beautiful sights in the world.

“We’re thrilled to work with the iconic Alan Cumming to provide Uber customers with an extra special guided seaplane tour of this special place”.

Traitors success inspires new Highlands Uber seaplane tour

The seaplane is the second in Uber’s ‘Britannia’ series, which seeks to shine a light on “quintessential British moments and places.”

The California-based app giants organised the tour after Scottish Uber trips increased 30% from last year.

They also claim that train journeys to Scotland booked through the app also increased 448% from last July.

Uber put that success down to the success of hit BBC show The Traitors, which encourages tourism to the Highlands.

Meanwhile, The Press and Journal exclusively revealed today that Uber’s Aberdeen rollout has hit a snag.

After a court challenge, the ride sharing app isn’t expected to hit the Granite City until November.