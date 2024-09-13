Uber to fly seaplane over Highlands in one-of-a-kind tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Uber to fly seaplane over Highlands in one-of-a-kind tour

An iconic Scottish actor is lending his voice to the journeys.

By Graham Fleming
Uber seaplane
Flights will to take off this month. Image: Uber.

Select lucky Uber customers will get the chance to view the Highlands from the sky later this month.

The ride-sharing app has announced it will fly a seaplane over the region for the first time in a “unique” experience.

The tour has already sold out after going on sale yesterday.

Uber seaplane on the water
The flight will be narrated by a Traitors US star. Image: Uber

Scottish icon Alan Cumming is lending his voice to the experience with his narrations being played over speakers.

The Traitors US host and Emmy-award winning actor has recorded a series of personal stories and anecdotes for the journey.

The plane, with a capacity of six guests, will be taking off at the luxurious Cameron House Hotel near Loch Lomond from September 21 to September 23.

Cameron House Hotel with seaplane on water in background
Passengers will take off from the five-star Cameron House Hotel. Image: Uber.

From there, a lucky few will see the likes of Ben Nevis, Glencoe Valley and Glenfinnan Viaduct from a never-before-seen perspective.

Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK said: “The Scottish Highlands are one of the most beautiful sights in the world.

“We’re thrilled to work with the iconic Alan Cumming to provide Uber customers with an extra special guided seaplane tour of this special place”.

Traitors success inspires new Highlands Uber seaplane tour

The seaplane is the second in Uber’s ‘Britannia’ series, which seeks to shine a light on “quintessential British moments and places.”

The California-based app giants organised the tour after Scottish Uber trips increased 30% from last year.

They also claim that train journeys to Scotland booked through the app also increased 448% from last July.

Loch Lomond
Loch Lomond is just one of the attractions. Image: Uber.

Uber put that success down to the success of hit BBC show The Traitors, which encourages tourism to the Highlands.

Meanwhile, The Press and Journal exclusively revealed today that Uber’s Aberdeen rollout has hit a snag.

After a court challenge, the ride sharing app isn’t expected to hit the Granite City until November.

