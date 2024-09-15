Landslip danger fears shut A83 Rest and Be Thankful

The A83 Rest and Be Thankful is closed in both directions amid safety concerns.

The Tarbert to Inveraray road has been shut to all motorists following concerns for the stability of the hillside.

Bear Scotland officials confirmed this morning that heavy downpours overnight triggered a debris slide, prompting concerns for public safety.

Engineers are onsite monitoring the situation as drivers are turned away from the area.

Motorists diverted away from Rest and Be Thankful

Traffic Scotland is urging drivers to prepare for a longer than usual journey as a diversion route is imposed.

Motorists are being told to utilise the A83, A82, A85 and A819 until things on the hill stabilise.

The Old Military Road is currently out of action, however, officials are considering its potential use later today.

A statement on their website reads: “The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful is currently closed in both directions due to hillside concerns. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time pending implementation of the diversion route.”

The route has seen countless closures over the years after falling victim to serious landslips.

The A83 has been reduced to single-lane traffic since August 2020 as experts work to identify a solution to the problem.

On Friday, The Press and Journal exclusively revealed an “eye-watering” £16million has so far been spent by government officials over the last four years on consulting works.

A statement, released by Bear Scotland, reads: “The A83 has been closed this morning due to hillside concerns. Rainfall overnight has triggered a debris slide, which is ongoing. Geotechnical engineers are monitoring the situation as it develops.

“As an immediate safety precaution, traffic has been moved to the diversion route via the A83/A82/A85 and A819 until the situation has stabilised and been assessed.

“The Old Military Road is currently being mobilised for possible use later today.”

