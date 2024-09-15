Landslip danger fears shut A83 Rest and Be Thankful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Landslip danger fears shut A83 Rest and Be Thankful

Drivers are being asked to find a different route.

By Michelle Henderson
Traffic on a dull and dark day on A83 Rest and be Thankful.
The A83 Rest and Be Thankful has been shut to all traffic amidst safety concerns. Image: Andrew Cawley.

The A83 Rest and Be Thankful is closed in both directions amid safety concerns.

The Tarbert to Inveraray road has been shut to all motorists following concerns for the stability of the hillside.

Bear Scotland officials confirmed this morning that heavy downpours overnight triggered a debris slide, prompting concerns for public safety.

Engineers are onsite monitoring the situation as drivers are turned away from the area.

Motorists diverted away from Rest and Be Thankful

Traffic Scotland is urging drivers to prepare for a longer than usual journey as a diversion route is imposed.

Motorists are being told to utilise the A83, A82, A85 and A819 until things on the hill stabilise.

The Old Military Road is currently out of action, however, officials are considering its potential use later today.

A statement on their website reads: “The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful is currently closed in both directions due to hillside concerns. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time pending implementation of the diversion route.”

Landslide on A83 Rest and Be Thankful.
The A83 Rest and Be Thankful is under constant watch after falling victim to countless landslides over the years. Image: Supplied.

The route has seen countless closures over the years after falling victim to serious landslips.

The A83 has been reduced to single-lane traffic since August 2020 as experts work to identify a solution to the problem.

On Friday, The Press and Journal exclusively revealed an “eye-watering” £16million has so far been spent by government officials over the last four years on consulting works.

A statement, released by Bear Scotland, reads: “The A83 has been closed this morning due to hillside concerns. Rainfall overnight has triggered a debris slide, which is ongoing. Geotechnical engineers are monitoring the situation as it develops.

“As an immediate safety precaution, traffic has been moved to the diversion route via the A83/A82/A85 and A819 until the situation has stabilised and been assessed.

“The Old Military Road is currently being mobilised for possible use later today.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

