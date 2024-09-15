For sale: Invercloy bed and breakfast with outstanding Oban Bay views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

For sale: Invercloy bed and breakfast with outstanding Oban Bay views

Six-bedroom business hits the market.

Invercloy, Oban for sale
Invercloy is on the market for $495,00. Image: Fiuran Property.
By Louise Glen

An outstanding bed and breakfast with spectacular views over Oban Bay has hit the market with a guide price of £499,950.

Online estate agent Fiuran is marketing the property that boasts six “immaculate” bedrooms – two with views over the West Highland seaside town.

With six bedrooms, an office, two reception rooms and four large bay windows to the front of the property – it is perfect for watching the CalMac ferries come in and out of the “wee bay”.

Aerial view of Invercloy in Oban
Aerial view of Invercloy in Oban. Image: Fiuran Property.

Invercloy is at the top of Jacob’s Ladder

The Victorian villa is situated at the top of Jacob’s Ladder – the steps that take you from the town centre to McCaig’s Tower – and is only a short walk to the nearest cafe.

Oustanding views from the terrace at Invercloy in Oban.
Outstanding views from the terrace at Invercloy in Oban. Image: Fiuran Property.

With a short-term letting licence in place, Invercloy would make a great business opportunity as a bed and breakfast.

It is also in a prime location as a family home.

The house was built in 1880 at a time when Oban was becoming a “must-visit” destination for Victorians.

Reception room at Invercloy in Oban
Reception room at Invercloy in Oban. Image: Fiuran Property.

Many of the home’s original features are still in place, including decorative ceiling cornicing and internal woodwork and doors.

It also boasts attractive fireplaces and bay windows in the home’s two reception rooms.

The garden at Invercloy in Oban.
The garden at Invercloy in Oban. Image: Fiuran Property.

In a unique feature, the house not only has a patio garden, it has ground across the road for owners to enjoy the garden while watching the world go by.

For the modern-day guest, there are two en-suite rooms and two shower rooms.

some of the bedrooms have Oban Bay views at Invercloy.
Some of the bedrooms have Oban Bay views at Invercloy. Image: Fiuran Property.

There are not one, but two, lofts that are fully floored with a “sheeted” attic above the kitchen to the rear of the house.

The kitchen diner in Invercloy in Oban
The kitchen diner in Invercloy in Oban. Image: Fiuran Property.

In its schedule of particulars, Fiuran Property said the property would make a “wonderful family home or guest house.”

