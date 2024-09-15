For sale: Invercloy bed and breakfast with outstanding Oban Bay views

An outstanding bed and breakfast with spectacular views over Oban Bay has hit the market with a guide price of £499,950.

Online estate agent Fiuran is marketing the property that boasts six “immaculate” bedrooms – two with views over the West Highland seaside town.

With six bedrooms, an office, two reception rooms and four large bay windows to the front of the property – it is perfect for watching the CalMac ferries come in and out of the “wee bay”.

Invercloy is at the top of Jacob’s Ladder

The Victorian villa is situated at the top of Jacob’s Ladder – the steps that take you from the town centre to McCaig’s Tower – and is only a short walk to the nearest cafe.

With a short-term letting licence in place, Invercloy would make a great business opportunity as a bed and breakfast.

It is also in a prime location as a family home.

The house was built in 1880 at a time when Oban was becoming a “must-visit” destination for Victorians.

Many of the home’s original features are still in place, including decorative ceiling cornicing and internal woodwork and doors.

It also boasts attractive fireplaces and bay windows in the home’s two reception rooms.

In a unique feature, the house not only has a patio garden, it has ground across the road for owners to enjoy the garden while watching the world go by.

For the modern-day guest, there are two en-suite rooms and two shower rooms.

There are not one, but two, lofts that are fully floored with a “sheeted” attic above the kitchen to the rear of the house.

In its schedule of particulars, Fiuran Property said the property would make a “wonderful family home or guest house.”

