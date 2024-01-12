Future of ‘ridiculously cheap’ Argyll café uncertain due to rising costs and recruitment struggles

The future of a popular cafe in Argyll is uncertain due to rising costs and recruitment struggles.

The Beach Cafe at the Scottish Association of Marine Science (SAMS), near Dunbeg, is unlikely to continue to be operated by Argyll and Bute Council from March.

The venue is a popular spot for UHI students and scientists at the research centre, plus tourists visiting the Ocean Explorer Centre and nearby Dunstaffnage Castle.

While the premises are owned by SAMS, the cafe is let to and run by Argyll and Bute Council.

However, the local authority is “unlikely” to renew its contract due to rising costs and struggles to retain staff.

In a statement online, SAMS said: “Argyll and Bute Council, who operate the fabulous Beach Cafe in our Ocean Explorer Centre, have given us notice that they intend to cease operations at the end of March.

“The Beach Cafe is a great asset for locals, especially in the growing Dunbeg community, and to SAMS staff, students, visitors as well as the tenants of the European Marine Science Park.

“Argyll and Bute Council has done a fantastic job of developing the cafe into a thriving hub.”

It continued: “SAMS has approached the council to explore if we can work together to keep this wonderful facility open and provide it with a thriving future.

“In the meantime, please keep supporting this great little cafe!”

Linda Robb said: “What a sad day for Dunbeg and SAMS.

“Surely something can be done to save this wee treasure.

“Has the fact that phase three of the housing development [in Dunbeg] is nearing completion and fewer workmen are popping in for their bacon rolls?”

Commenting online about the closure of the cafe, Anne Cosper said: “The council has taken a wrong turn here in shutting down the cafe.

‘Ridiculously cheap’

“My husband and I have visited twice and loved it – and always include it in our comments of things to see and do while in Oban.

“If we didn’t live on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean we would visit it more often.”

One man said the prices at the cafe were “ridiculously cheap”.

There have been calls for a petition to be started to save the cafe.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: “We do not own the Beach Cafe at Dunbeg.

“We took on the lease of the cafe in 2021, however, rising overhead and direct costs and staff recruitment and retention, have resulted in us having no choice but to make the difficult decision to notify SAMS that we are unlikely to renew our contract when it ends in March.”