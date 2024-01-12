Future of ‘ridiculously cheap’ Argyll café uncertain due to rising costs and recruitment struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Future of ‘ridiculously cheap’ Argyll café uncertain due to rising costs and recruitment struggles

The Beach Café, near Dunbeg, may be forced to close.

By Louise Glen
The Beach Cafe in Dunbeg is near Dunstaffnage Castle.
The Scottish Association for Marine Science where the Beach Cafe is based. Image: HIE.

The future of a popular cafe in Argyll is uncertain due to rising costs and recruitment struggles.

The Beach Cafe at the Scottish Association of Marine Science (SAMS), near Dunbeg, is unlikely to continue to be operated by Argyll and Bute Council from March.

The venue is a popular spot for UHI students and scientists at the research centre, plus tourists visiting the Ocean Explorer Centre and nearby Dunstaffnage Castle.

While the premises are owned by SAMS, the cafe is let to and run by Argyll and Bute Council.

The Beach Cafe is based next to the Scottish Assocation of Marine Science in Dunbeg.
The Beach Cafe is part of the European Marine Science Park and Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS UHI), based at Dunstaffnage, near Dunbeg. Image: SAMS.

However, the local authority is “unlikely” to renew its contract due to rising costs and struggles to retain staff.

 

In a statement online, SAMS said: “Argyll and Bute Council, who operate the fabulous Beach Cafe in our Ocean Explorer Centre, have given us notice that they intend to cease operations at the end of March.

“The Beach Cafe is a great asset for locals, especially in the growing Dunbeg community, and to SAMS staff, students, visitors as well as the tenants of the European Marine Science Park.

“Argyll and Bute Council has done a fantastic job of developing the cafe into a thriving hub.”

It continued: “SAMS has approached the council to explore if we can work together to keep this wonderful facility open and provide it with a thriving future.

“In the meantime, please keep supporting this great little cafe!”

Linda Robb said: “What a sad day for Dunbeg and SAMS.

“Surely something can be done to save this wee treasure.

“Has the fact that phase three of the housing development [in Dunbeg] is nearing completion and fewer workmen are popping in for their bacon rolls?”

Commenting online about the closure of the cafe, Anne Cosper said: “The council has taken a wrong turn here in shutting down the cafe.

‘Ridiculously cheap’

“My husband and I have visited twice and loved it – and always include it in our comments of things to see and do while in Oban.

“If we didn’t live on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean we would visit it more often.”

One man said the prices at the cafe were “ridiculously cheap”.

There have been calls for a petition to be started to save the cafe.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: “We do not own the Beach Cafe at Dunbeg.

“We took on the lease of the cafe in 2021, however, rising overhead and direct costs and staff recruitment and retention, have resulted in us having no choice but to make the difficult decision to notify SAMS that we are unlikely to renew our contract when it ends in March.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The Cairnbann Hotel on the banks of the Crinan Canal.
Stunning 11-bedroom West Coast hotel frequented by Princess Anne and the Clintons hits the…
Martin Douglas reached for his wife's sleeping back to keep his temperature up on the train.
Teacher wears sleeping bag in bid to keep warm on 'Polar Express' Oban train
Cara Munro, head of events with DC Thomson, at the National Trust for Scotland's Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards to make Highland debut at Culloden
Alastair Redman who was the sub-postmaster in Portnahaven Post Office on Islay
Islay sub-postmaster hit by Horizon scandal 'put hand in own pocket' to cover shortfalls
Traffic stuck in snow in the Highlands.
Arctic blast set to hit north of Scotland
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Duncan Maclennan has been jailed for leading police on a 26-mile high speed chase Picture shows; Duncan Maclennan. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Teen called police mid-way through 26-mile chase to claim his brakes were not working
A pair of wild bathing enthusiasts are getting more people to enter the water off the west coast. Supplied by Lauren J Fair/ Wild Bathing Oban.
Oban waters become wild bathing retreat as chilly dips turn into warm prospect for…
Tributes were paid to Councillor Roddy Balfour at Highland Council's meeting. Image Sandy McCook
'You don't meet too many people like Roddy Balfour': Tributes after death of former…
Charleston Academy is to be re-built
Highland councillors vote against declaring an emergency over the state of the region's schools
Staff onboard a small orange boat bring debris from the Strathan Bay.
Hunt for man who was seen on yacht before it sank near Lochinver