Driver goes off-road after Skye crash near Fairy Pools

A driver went off road near one of Scotland’s most famous tourist attractions this afternoon.

The C1237 road, also known as the Glenbrittle Road, was temporarily cordoned off after a crash near Skye’s Fairy Pools around 3pm.

The road provides the only motorist route in the region between Merkadale and Glenbrittle.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of the crash. the road reopened around 4.45pm.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Fairy Pools road ‘the most horrendous single-track road’

The Press and Journal recently reported on how the condition of the Glenbrittle Road is causing the Fairy Pools TripAdvisor ratings to plummet.

In August, reviews of the site have gone from five stars to zero stars because of the “awful” state of the route there.

We also revealed that the high volume of cars in the area is leading to five hour waits to get to the pools’ car park.

Visitors have said say the road to the destination is so bad now, there’s no point in going.

One user Annie, a tourist from Cologne, wrote: “The most horrendous single-track road with massive potholes at either side.

“There were motorhomes stuck, cars with punctures. The road is NOT suitable for anything other than a small car.

“Don’t risk it.”

