Driver goes off-road after Skye crash near Fairy Pools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Driver goes off-road after Skye crash near Fairy Pools

The road has now re-opened.

By Graham Fleming
Breaking news image
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area. Image: DC Thomson.

A driver went off road near one of Scotland’s most famous tourist attractions this afternoon.

The C1237 road, also known as the Glenbrittle Road, was temporarily cordoned off after a crash near Skye’s Fairy Pools around 3pm.

The road provides the only motorist route in the region between Merkadale and Glenbrittle.

The Fairy Pools on ther Isle of Skye. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of the crash. the road reopened around 4.45pm.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Fairy Pools road ‘the most horrendous single-track road’

The Press and Journal recently reported on how the condition of the Glenbrittle Road is causing the Fairy Pools TripAdvisor ratings to plummet.

In August, reviews of the site have gone from five stars to zero stars because of the “awful” state of the route there.

We also revealed that the high volume of cars in the area is leading to five hour waits to get to the pools’ car park.

Queues of traffic at the Fairy Pools.
Traffic chaos at the Fairy Pools on Skye. Image: supplied.

Visitors have said say the road to the destination is so bad now, there’s no point in going.

One user Annie, a tourist from Cologne, wrote: “The most horrendous single-track road with massive potholes at either side.

“There were motorhomes stuck, cars with punctures. The road is NOT suitable for anything other than a small car.

“Don’t risk it.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

Mother and daughter Ann and Heather Dunlop who scammed family out of £35,000 to further the acting career of Heather, family believed she was set up for a Hollywood career acting along side DiCaprio, Bonham Carter, Heath pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to her part, her mother was convicted previously
Jail warning for Hollywood con artist who fleeced her own family
Picture of Paul Conway, dressed in a green tartan suite with red knitted poppy.
Missing hillwalker known to many as 'Chunky' has been found
Tobermory
What's the story Tobermory? Balamory to get reboot and 'it's bigger than the Oasis…
Picture of Paul Conway, dressed in a green tartan suite with red knitted poppy.
'Dead or alive - I need him found': Missing Paul Conway's son makes heartfelt…
2
Panida MacDonald and Thai Cafe fire
Family ‘in shock’ after fire destroys popular Stornoway restaurant
Achnasheen's Village Hall is set to close. Image: Google Maps
NC500 to lose popular rest stop as village hall and public toilets to close
The three-bedroom home is in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park. Image: Galbraith
Highland former boathouse with hot tub hits the market for £450k
Yevheniia Khmara and Mariia Shcherbar -at the Beach Cafe in Dunbeg.
'We are very happy to be here': Ukrainian refugees take over Beach Cafe in…
Breaking news image
Sudden death of 16-year-old in Shetland triggers police investigation
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Scotland's legal chief orders 'complete reinvestigation' of Nairn banker's murder

Conversation