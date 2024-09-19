Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson hails the signing of Michael Dangana

Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson is thrilled to have added Michael Dangana to his squad.

The Pitmedden outfit have recruited the attacker from Elgin City and he could make his debut at North Lodge Park on Saturday against his former club Huntly.

Former Aberdeen youth player Dangana had two stints with the Black and Golds either side of a spell in Finland before he joined Elgin in January.

However, this season the 21-year-old has only made five appearances for the League Two outfit and the Press and Journal reported earlier this month that he had been placed on the Borough Briggs transfer list.

Formartine have won the race to sign Dangana and manager Anderson said: “Michael’s a very talented young player. He’s still only 21 and he’s had a slightly frustrating spell at Elgin.

“But we’re delighted to sign him and hopefully we can get him going again and get him showing the form everyone knows he’s capable of.

“If you look at Michael’s career he’s been at a high level with Aberdeen and he’s proven himself in the Highland League as well.

“He had a good couple of years with Huntly so we’re excited to bring him into our squad and see what he can do.”

Attacker can fulfil potential

Anderson believes Dangana is someone who could return to the SPFL in the future if he does well for Formartine.

He added: “I think Michael still has the ambition to try to play at a higher level and he’s still got a lot of years ahead of him.

“I’m sure if he fulfils his potential then he’ll get another opportunity to move back up.”

Dangana’s capture gives United increased strength in depth in the forward areas.

Last month Scott Lisle left the Pitmedden side to join Nairn County and Anderson is pleased to have added a new attacking option to his player pool.

He said: “He’s effective through the middle, but he’s also very effective on the left wing, which we saw at Huntly.

“So he provides versatility and that will give us different options in terms of how we use him.

“We’ve lost quite a few players in the attacking areas and Michael will add quality and it gives us more competition in those positions.

“We’ve made a really big effort to get Michael in because we think very highly of him so we’re delighted he’s decided to come.”