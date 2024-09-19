Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson hails the signing of Michael Dangana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson hails the signing of Michael Dangana

The attacker joins the Pitmedden outfit from Elgin City.

By Callum Law
Michael Dangana has signed for Formartine United.
Michael Dangana has signed for Formartine United.

Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson is thrilled to have added Michael Dangana to his squad.

The Pitmedden outfit have recruited the attacker from Elgin City and he could make his debut at North Lodge Park on Saturday against his former club Huntly.

Former Aberdeen youth player Dangana had two stints with the Black and Golds either side of a spell in Finland before he joined Elgin in January.

However, this season the 21-year-old has only made five appearances for the League Two outfit and the Press and Journal reported earlier this month that he had been placed on the Borough Briggs transfer list.

Formartine have won the race to sign Dangana and manager Anderson said: “Michael’s a very talented young player. He’s still only 21 and he’s had a slightly frustrating spell at Elgin.

“But we’re delighted to sign him and hopefully we can get him going again and get him showing the form everyone knows he’s capable of.

“If you look at Michael’s career he’s been at a high level with Aberdeen and he’s proven himself in the Highland League as well.

“He had a good couple of years with Huntly so we’re excited to bring him into our squad and see what he can do.”

Attacker can fulfil potential

Anderson believes Dangana is someone who could return to the SPFL in the future if he does well for Formartine.

He added: “I think Michael still has the ambition to try to play at a higher level and he’s still got a lot of years ahead of him.

“I’m sure if he fulfils his potential then he’ll get another opportunity to move back up.”

Dangana’s capture gives United increased strength in depth in the forward areas.

Last month Scott Lisle left the Pitmedden side to join Nairn County and Anderson is pleased to have added a new attacking option to his player pool.

Stuart Anderson has praised Formartine’s new signing Michael Dangana.

He said: “He’s effective through the middle, but he’s also very effective on the left wing, which we saw at Huntly.

“So he provides versatility and that will give us different options in terms of how we use him.

“We’ve lost quite a few players in the attacking areas and Michael will add quality and it gives us more competition in those positions.

“We’ve made a really big effort to get Michael in because we think very highly of him so we’re delighted he’s decided to come.”

