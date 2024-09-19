Body found following search for missing Fortrose man

A body has been found in the search for Anthony Brown who was reported missing from Fortrose.

The 62-year-old was last seen at his home in Fortrose on the morning of Wednesday, September 18.

Police issued an appeal for information saying he had access to a car.

However, now police have confirmed that around 4pm on Thursday, September 19, a body was found in the Balblair around 33 miles north of Fortrose.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Mr Brown’s family have been informed of the discovery.

A police spokesperson added: “There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”