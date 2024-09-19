Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen reveals why he gets ‘crazy’ on the pitch

Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen has revealed he is quiet in the dressing room but gets “crazy” on the pitch due to his drive to win.

Norwegian Heltne Nilsen has been an influential cog in the Dons team that has delivered a perfect start to the season with 10 wins from 10.

The midfielder believes Aberdeen have played with “no fear” during that sensational winning streak.

Signed on a three-year-contract for £300,000 from Norwegian club SK Brann this summer, Nilsen has started every game he has been eligible for.

The only match he missed was the Premier Sports Cup win at East Kilbride (4-0) when serving a ban that had carried over from his time in Norway.

Nilsen was sent off after just 10 minutes of Brann’s 5-1 loss to Bodo Glimt just six days before signing for Aberdeen.

The 32-year-old has quickly forged a reputation with Aberdeen as a combative, no nonsense midfielder who brings an aggressive edge to the team.

Heltne Nilsen said: “Actually I’m not the person who talks in the dressing room.

“I’m just the guy who gets crazy when I come on the field.

“Because I get into a bubble and my only wish is to win.

“It can be good sometimes and bad sometimes but my only wish is to win and do my best for the team.”

Partnership with skipper Shinnie

Heltne Nilsen was captain of Eliteserien side SK Brann when he opted to sign on at Pittodrie under former boss Thelin.

The midfielder played under Thelin at Elfsborg from 2019 to 2021.

As captain he led Elfsborg to a Swedish top flight runners-up finish in 2020.

Since joining Aberdeen Heltne Nilsen has forged a strong partnership with skipper Graeme Shinnie.

They have played together as the deep midfield two in Thelin’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

Heltne Nilsen insists he is relishing playing alongside “inspirational leader” Shinnie.

He said: “I feel like it’s easy to play with Graeme as he is a really good player.

“You can see his abilities with his passing.

“And I’m really impressed with his smartness.

“He is a very good technical player and I enjoy playing alongside him as he is a very inspirational leader.”

‘We play with no fear as we want to be ourselves’

Shinnie was ruled out of the 2-1 Premiership win against Motherwell at the weekend due to illness but is set to return this weekend.

Summer signing Ante Palaversa was drafted in as Shinnie’s replacement and impressed alongside Heltne Nilsen against the Steelmen.

The win against Well extended Aberdeen’s perfect start to the season under Thelin.

It is the second longest winning streak in the club’s 121-year history.

Only a 15 game winning run in the 1970-71 season is better.

Heltne Nilsen said: “We play with no fear as we want to play and be ourselves.

“We might have to adapt to some clubs but we want to be ourselves whatever team we meet.

“The manager has told us to stick to the plan and keep doing what we are doing.”

Aberdeen’s focus on team spirit

Aberdeen will bid to extend their winning run when facing League Two Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Up for grabs is a semi-final slot at Hampden.

Heltne-Nilsen: “We are all pushing hard.

“I feel that the whole squad is pushing together in a positive direction.

“There is also a lot of focus on team spirit and that has been really good especially from the players who haven’t been starting games.”

