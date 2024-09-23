O-Bun Deli in Oban opens its doors serving up 12 flavours of Highland Fold ice cream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
O-Bun Deli in Oban opens its doors serving up 12 flavours of Highland Fold ice cream

The shop is in the former Nancy Blacks unit on Argyll Square.

By Louise Glen
Veronica Mackenzie has opened up O-Bun Deli in Oban
Veronica Mackenzie has opened up O-Bun Deli in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

O- Bun Deli, a brand new takeaway in Oban has opened its doors in the centre of the town.

The venture, managed by businesswoman Veronica Mackenzie, is all set to catch passing trade from its prime location on Argyll Square.

The shop will sell lunch items such as pies, sandwiches and burgers, as well as Highland Fold ice cream.

O-Bun Deli is the premises that was Nancy Black’s outfitter for many years.

Veronica Mackenzie with her Highland Fold ice cream sign
Veronica Mackenzie has opened up O-Bun a new place for snacking in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Miss Mackenzie, who has hung up her apron at Snax-to-Go to take on the new business hopes to delight the taste buds with her 12 flavours of Highland Fold Ice Cream.

The ice cream is a local favourite, and is only sold at one other location in the town – Ms Mackenzie believes she has the largest range of flavours in stock.

It will cost £2.50 for one scoop – rising in price to £6.50 for four scoops in a cone or a tub. She also has Mr Whippy in stock.

‘School meal deals’

She said: “It is very exciting to get O-Bun Deli open and to be serving up some really nice takeaway food.

“I wanted to have Highland Fold ice cream and to have local pies from Wynne and Sons the butcher in stock, as well as soups, sandwiches, burgers, baked potatoes and paninis.

“And we have all that and more.”

After working at Snax-to-Go, Ms Mackenzie joked: “But there will be no chips, we have gone for a different menu in O-Bun.”

Coffee, tea, bubble tea, slushies, milkshakes – in an unusual biscuit flavour as well as chocolate and strawberry – and Monster are in stock, as well as other soft drinks.

Ms Mackenzie continued: “We also have soup and cakes from an independent producer in Fife, they are really lovely – and I think people will enjoy them.”

O-Bun ‘has something for everyone’

“We will also have a school meal deal for kids with things like chicken nuggets, potato waffles, hash browns and popcorn chicken. It is £6 for a main, snack and drink.

“There is something for everyone.”

Ms Mackenzie continued: “The better we get to know our customers the menu will change, so look out for special deals that will be on offer.”

She was keen to point out that special diets can be accommodated, including those who eat gluten-free.

O-Bun Deli will be open seven days a week, from 8am.

