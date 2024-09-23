O-Bun Deli in Oban opens its doors serving up 12 flavours of Highland Fold ice cream

O- Bun Deli, a brand new takeaway in Oban has opened its doors in the centre of the town.

The venture, managed by businesswoman Veronica Mackenzie, is all set to catch passing trade from its prime location on Argyll Square.

The shop will sell lunch items such as pies, sandwiches and burgers, as well as Highland Fold ice cream.

O-Bun Deli is the premises that was Nancy Black’s outfitter for many years.

Miss Mackenzie, who has hung up her apron at Snax-to-Go to take on the new business hopes to delight the taste buds with her 12 flavours of Highland Fold Ice Cream.

The ice cream is a local favourite, and is only sold at one other location in the town – Ms Mackenzie believes she has the largest range of flavours in stock.

It will cost £2.50 for one scoop – rising in price to £6.50 for four scoops in a cone or a tub. She also has Mr Whippy in stock.

‘School meal deals’

She said: “It is very exciting to get O-Bun Deli open and to be serving up some really nice takeaway food.

“I wanted to have Highland Fold ice cream and to have local pies from Wynne and Sons the butcher in stock, as well as soups, sandwiches, burgers, baked potatoes and paninis.

“And we have all that and more.”

After working at Snax-to-Go, Ms Mackenzie joked: “But there will be no chips, we have gone for a different menu in O-Bun.”

Coffee, tea, bubble tea, slushies, milkshakes – in an unusual biscuit flavour as well as chocolate and strawberry – and Monster are in stock, as well as other soft drinks.

Ms Mackenzie continued: “We also have soup and cakes from an independent producer in Fife, they are really lovely – and I think people will enjoy them.”

O-Bun ‘has something for everyone’

“We will also have a school meal deal for kids with things like chicken nuggets, potato waffles, hash browns and popcorn chicken. It is £6 for a main, snack and drink.

“There is something for everyone.”

Ms Mackenzie continued: “The better we get to know our customers the menu will change, so look out for special deals that will be on offer.”

She was keen to point out that special diets can be accommodated, including those who eat gluten-free.

O-Bun Deli will be open seven days a week, from 8am.