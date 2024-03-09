Is this the cheapest burger in Oban? Pupils flock to lunch spot with ‘daft’ prices

An Oban businesswoman wants to keep children full for less than a fiver a day.

Veronica MacKenzie, 42, has opened up Snax2Go in the town’s Combie Street.

Her main aim is to offer good food for a low cost, so that no child is left behind when it comes to breakfast and lunch.

And so far her plan is working, with queues out the door.

There are even deals for big kids who work in the construction and sea farm industry.

Veronica – or Wee Ronnie as she is known to her friends – has employed a young woman, Jamie Pyper, to work alongside her in the newly opened shop.

Veronica said: “People often ask how I can make the prices so low – it is just good food served up at an affordable price for kids.”

School-aged children can choose from a menu of hand-made pizza, burgers, hot dogs – as well as daily specials – along with chips and a can of juice for £2.50.

Deals the ‘cheapest in Oban’

She continued: “I have children myself and I give them £5 a day for lunch.

“I know that everyone might not have that to give to their children – but I have tried to make it work for as cheaply as possible.

“Some children don’t have the money to buy their lunch, and I will help them where I can.

“We open at 7am, so children can come into the takeaway before school and pick up a hot roll for £2.30, and then come back at lunchtime for a hot meal for £2.50.

“We are one of the closest businesses to the high school and we wanted to provide an alternative to school meals for children.”

She added: “We wanted to provide food at prices that were not daft. Everyone is living with reduced money so if I can help I will.

“Some kids only have £1, or they might be 50p short for the £2.50 meal deal – I will help them as long as they do not expect it every day.

“We just do not want kids to be hungry at school.”

Oban cafe value meals go down a treat

So far, Veronica says that Thursdays are her busiest day.

Adults meals are on sale for equally budget-busting value at £5.50 – with sandwiches, baked potatoes and full-cooked breakfasts for £5.95.

Veronica continued: “We get builders in to see us before work, and trade is beginning to build up with the taxi companies and the sea farm workers popping in to see us.

Recent school leaver Jamie Pyper, and works in the takeaway said: “I’m enjoying being part of the team.

“I know a lot of the kids who come in. It is an early start – and a busy job, but I am really enjoying the experience.”

Oban is often criticised for having “tourist prices” for food, with a bag of chips costing up to £4.80.