Is this the cheapest burger in Oban? Pupils flock to lunch spot with ‘daft’ prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Is this the cheapest burger in Oban? Pupils flock to lunch spot with ‘daft’ prices

The new cafe's pizza and hot dog deals are also attracting customers.

By Louise Glen
Snax2go in Oban are serving up two meals for under a fiver for school kids.
Jamie Pyper and Veronica MacKenzie are serving up low-cost meals for school kids. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

An Oban businesswoman wants to keep children full for less than a fiver a day.

Veronica MacKenzie, 42, has opened up Snax2Go in the town’s Combie Street.

Her main aim is to offer good food for a low cost, so that no child is left behind when it comes to breakfast and lunch.

And so far her plan is working, with queues out the door.

There are even deals for big kids who work in the construction and sea farm industry.

Snaz2go also have some healthier choices in their Oban takeaway
As well as fried foods there are healthier choices on the menu. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Veronica – or Wee Ronnie as she is known to her friends – has employed a young woman, Jamie Pyper, to work alongside her in the newly opened shop.

Veronica said: “People often ask how I can make the prices so low – it is just good food served up at an affordable price for kids.”

School-aged children can choose from a menu of hand-made pizza, burgers, hot dogs – as well as daily specials – along with chips and a can of juice for £2.50.

Deals the ‘cheapest in Oban’

She continued: “I have children myself and I give them £5 a day for lunch.

“I know that everyone might not have that to give to their children – but I have tried to make it work for as cheaply as possible.

“Some children don’t have the money to buy their lunch, and I will help them where I can.

“We open at 7am, so children can come into the takeaway before school and pick up a hot roll for £2.30, and then come back at lunchtime for a hot meal for £2.50.

“We are one of the closest businesses to the high school and we wanted to provide an alternative to school meals for children.”

Snaz2go have a menu with 90s prices on it!
The prices are so low – it might be the 90s. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

She added: “We wanted to provide food at prices that were not daft. Everyone is living with reduced money so if I can help I will.

“Some kids only have £1, or they might be 50p short for the £2.50 meal deal – I will help them as long as they do not expect it every day.

“We just do not want kids to be hungry at school.”

Oban cafe value meals go down a treat

So far, Veronica says that Thursdays are her busiest day.

Adults meals are on sale for equally budget-busting value at £5.50 – with sandwiches, baked potatoes and full-cooked breakfasts for £5.95.

Veronica continued: “We get builders in to see us before work, and trade is beginning to build up with the taxi companies and the sea farm workers popping in to see us.

Recent school leaver Jamie Pyper, and works in the takeaway said: “I’m enjoying being part of the team.

“I know a lot of the kids who come in. It is an early start – and a busy job, but I am really enjoying the experience.”

Oban is often criticised for having “tourist prices” for food, with a bag of chips costing up to £4.80. 

Video: Moment of madness in Oban pub as dog lets off fire extinguisher

More from Highlands & Islands

Donald MacPhee missing from Fort William.
Donald McPhee: Body of man found during searches in Fort William
Donald McPhee missing from Fort William.
Appeal to trace Donald McPhee, 30, missing from Fort William
Pics of the busy scenes around various locations along the route of the North Coast 500, which has been very busy recently as lockdown has eased and more people are taking staycations. Some locals are not happy with the influx, while other are seeing its benefits. Pic shows campervans parked up in Kris Scott's carpark in Durness.
Highland councillors launch bid to force motorhome owners to stump up for tourist tax
Fort William High Street.
Major search launched after clothing found in Fort William
Police Aberdeen
North-east police trial to 'free up' officers from unsolvable crimes could become nationwide approach
VOrkney Ferries Task Force
Levelling Up: Now Orkney is finally getting some cash, what will £20million buy for…
The Islay Hotel will get a new name as part of its makeover. Image: Ardbeg/John Doe Hub
Islay whisky distillery to give hotel multi-million-pound makeover
Police Scotland officers standing beside motorbike.
Cocaine and cannabis worth six-figure sum seized in Dingwall
Ben the Border Terrier was reunited with his owner after going missing on an evening walk in Dalwhinnie. Image: Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross Scotland/Facebook
Video: The moment border terrier Ben was reunited with his owner after going missing
A82 road where David White a lorry driver died on Februaray 20.
Lorry driver who died on A82 'was doing a job he loved in a…

Conversation