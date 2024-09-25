Car flips on to roof in crash outside Oban High School

A one-vehicle crash on Soroba Road in Oban is causing delays for drivers.

It is understood that no one was seriously injured in the crash.

And one passerby described it as a “miracle” that the driver of the car had escaped from the vehicle.

The front windscreen has been shattered, spraying debris across the road.

Police are directing traffic on the main road outside Oban High School.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Wednesday, 25 September, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving one vehicle on Soroba Road in Oban.

“One lane is open.”

Second crash on Soroba road

It is the second accident on the same stretch of road within two days.

Yesterday local woman Alanis Ferris thanked people who came to her rescue following a crash on Soroba Raod.

