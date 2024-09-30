Work begins as popular NC500 car park to quadruple in size with toilets to be added

Work has begun to expand a busy NC500 Highland tourist stop to almost quadruple its size.

Stac Pollaidh car park in the Coigach area of Sutherland has proved popular with visitors sitting at the base of a breath-taking mountain walking route.

Unfortunately, due to its small size it is often full with motorhomes, cars and campervans.

Now, in a bid to solve the overcrowding issue, work is under way to expand the car park, in a two-phase project.

After a successful consultation between Highland Council, NatureScot, its landowners and the community – works have now been given the green light.

Expansion plans hope to see the car park quadruple in size to allow an estimated 50,000 visitors with improved facilities.

The first phase will produce an additional 58 car park spaces by the end of the year, with off-grid toilet facilities expected in 2025.

Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (OATS) – an environmental charity that promotes sustainable public access, is undertaking the works.

Work to begin in two phases

The Facebook group for Mountaineering Scotland unveiled the news over the weekend – with work starting immediately

In a post on Facebook, they wrote: “Construction has started this week on the expansion of the Stac Pollaidh Car Park in Coigach, Sutherland.

“Managed by the Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland, the planned development of the car park and toilet facilities aims to tackle overcapacity issues that have led to roadside parking, habitat damage, and litter.

“Phase 1: Expanding the current 20-space car park to 78 spaces. Parking will be limited during construction, with the car park expected to be fully operational again by the end of December 2024.

“Phase 2: Off-grid toilet facilities, set to begin early 2025.”

Work on popular NC500 rest stop to begin immediately

A statement from OATS added: “Following planning permission, lease and funding agreements and ecological assessment processes that were longer than expected, it was agreed to delay construction until September 2024 to avoid further disruption on the access road during the busiest months for outdoor tourism in the Highlands.

“OATS apologises for any potential disruption to the local community, businesses and emergency services caused on the access road to the car park as a direct result of construction.”