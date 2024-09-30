Work begins as popular NC500 car park to quadruple in size with toilets to be added

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work begins as popular NC500 car park to quadruple in size with toilets to be added

The project is expected to be complete in 2025.

By Graham Fleming
Work on the site has already begun. Image: Mountaineering Scotland
Work has begun to expand a busy NC500 Highland tourist stop to almost quadruple its size.

Stac Pollaidh car park in the Coigach area of Sutherland has proved popular with visitors sitting at the base of a breath-taking mountain walking route.

Unfortunately, due to its small size it is often full with motorhomes, cars and campervans.

The base of Stac Pollaidh is a popular tourist stop.

Now, in a bid to solve the overcrowding issue, work is under way to expand the car park, in a two-phase project.

After a successful consultation between Highland Council, NatureScot, its landowners and the community – works have now been given the green light.

Expansion plans hope to see the car park quadruple in size to allow an estimated 50,000 visitors with improved facilities.

The first phase will produce an additional 58 car park spaces by the end of the year, with off-grid toilet facilities expected in 2025.

Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (OATS) – an environmental charity that promotes sustainable public access, is undertaking the works.

Work to begin in two phases

The Facebook group for Mountaineering Scotland unveiled the news over the weekend – with work starting immediately

In a post on Facebook, they wrote: “Construction has started this week on the expansion of the Stac Pollaidh Car Park in Coigach, Sutherland.

“Managed by the Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland, the planned development of the car park and toilet facilities aims to tackle overcapacity issues that have led to roadside parking, habitat damage, and litter.

“Phase 1: Expanding the current 20-space car park to 78 spaces. Parking will be limited during construction, with the car park expected to be fully operational again by the end of December 2024.

“Phase 2: Off-grid toilet facilities, set to begin early 2025.”

Work on popular NC500 rest stop to begin immediately

A statement from OATS added: “Following planning permission, lease and funding agreements and ecological assessment processes that were longer than expected, it was agreed to delay construction until September 2024 to avoid further disruption on the access road during the busiest months for outdoor tourism in the Highlands.

“OATS apologises for any potential disruption to the local community, businesses and emergency services caused on the access road to the car park as a direct result of construction.”

Conversation